> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Murphy goes back to Bathurst, Episode 2

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 20th July, 2021 - 1:40pm

Greg Murphy explains the intense training regime he’s undertaking to get fit for this year’s Bathurst 1000.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]