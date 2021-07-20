Leyburn Sprints releases 219-car entry list

Organisers of the Historic Leyburn Sprints have revealed a 219-car entry list for next month’s event.

The field features 58 makes of racing, sports, and touring cars, representing a period spanning 1925 to 2019.

They will be but one component of the event, which commemorates the 1949 Australian Grand Prix being held in the town, with other attractions including classic car and caravan displays, appearances by the Leyburn Legends, and markets.

“The thousands of spectators and competitors who flock to Leyburn every August are hungry to return again to Queensland’s Motor Sport Event of the Year,” said Sprints president Tricia Chant.

“It’s a great weekend of inexpensive family entertainment in a friendly country atmosphere and this year the array of cars is simply amazing.”

Among the field is six-time Leyburn champion Dean Amos, who is set to pilot a 2006 Gould GR55B.

Amos, who recently won a third Queensland Hillclimb Championship title, will not only be going after a seventh straight Col Furness Trophy at Leyburn, but also the 39-second barrier for the 1.0km course.

“We’ve made some changes to the car’s chassis and braking since the last Sprints in 2019 and some more recent events and we’re starting to get a handle on it,” he said.

“The current record from 2019 is 39.97 seconds and I’m hoping to go quicker this time, into the 38s.

“It’s great to be going back to the Sprints. I love the event and missed it when it had to be cancelled because of Covid last year.”

Among the Leyburn Legends set to appear will be John Bowe, Dick Johnson, Colin Bond, and Fred Gibson.

Tickets are $20 per day or $30 for the weekend, while children aged under 14 enter free.

The 2021 Historic Leyburn Sprints takes place on August 21-22, the same weekend as the Ipswich SuperSprint.

CLICK HERE for entry list