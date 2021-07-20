Formula Ford’s QR round cancelled

Australian Formula Ford’s Queensland Raceway round has been cancelled due to border restrictions.

The national Formula Ford competition was to have featured on the bill of the Australian Motor Racing Series event at the Ipswich circuit on August 6-8.

While AMRS management had hoped to reschedule the meeting, uncertainty about borders and issues of circuit availability have made that impractical.

“We were intending to postpone the round by four to six weeks,” said AMRS series manager Matt Baragwanath.

“We thank Queensland Raceway for attempting to accommodate us, but unfortunately their vacant dates do not suit the needs of our customers.

“Queensland Raceway was set to be one of our biggest rounds of the year, so we are extremely disappointed we are unable to proceed with it.”

The announcement comes less than a week after the national round at Sandown on July 23-25 was cancelled.

The state round was to have proceeded but, in light of Victoria’s own lockdown, the event more broadly has now been postponed.

AMRS is set to announce an updated calendar shortly, while the Formula Ford Association had previously advised it was looking to replace the Sandown round to ensure that national season remained a seven-round contest.

As it stands, the next round of Australian Formula Ford is at Phillip Island on September 24-26.

Queensland Raceway has been added to another calendar in recent days, however, with the Repco Supercars Championship set to visit for the Ipswich SuperSprint on August 21-22.