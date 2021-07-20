F1 drivers and teams close ranks around Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton
Following Mercedes, the FIA and Red Bull taking a public stand against the racial abuse of Lewis Hamilton during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, more teams have added their voices.
Race winner Hamilton was subjected to a barrage of abuse online following Sunday’s controversial encounter, prompting a joint statement between his team and the FIA.
Red Bull soon added its voice, with others now following suit.
“I’ve seen some of the remarks aimed at Lewis after yesterday,” Daniel Ricciardo wrote.
“No matter what happens on track there is absolutely zero place for racism and hate.
“Please we have to be better than this.”
Ricciardo’s team, McLaren, also added its support to the cause.
“McLaren stands with Formula 1, the FIA, and our fellow teams and drivers in condemning the deplorable racist abuse towards Lewis Hamilton,” the team announced.
“Racism must be driven out of our sport, and it’s our shared responsibility to unite and eliminate it.”
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner added his own statement on top of that made by the world championship winning outfit.
“Whilst the rivalry is intense on track for the championship, highly charged emotions should never cross the line into racist abuse,” he declared.
“We have a zero tolerance approach to racist behaviour within our team and I personally feel strongly that those responsible for this sort of abuse should be held to account.
“We will continue to support the FIA and F1 in order to eradicate this from our sport.”
