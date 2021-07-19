> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Almirola takes victory at dramatic New Hampshire

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 19th July, 2021 - 12:28pm

Extended highlights as Aric Almirola took his first NASCAR Cup Series win in almost three years at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]