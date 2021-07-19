Verstappen taken to hospital after heavy F1 shunt

Max Verstappen has been taken to hospital following his opening lap crash in the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

The Dutchman suffered a heavy impact with the tyre barrier at Copse following contact with Lewis Hamilton.

Wheel-to-wheel heading into the flat-out right-hander, neither driver backed out of the corner, resulting in the Mercedes driver’s front-left wheel tagging Verstappen’s right-rear.

Predictably, it pitched the Red Bull into a high speed spin and retirement, red flagging the race shortly after the completion of the first lap.

Though able to climb from the car, and initially assessed at the circuit’s medical centre, the 23-year-old was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital.

“The FIA advises that, following an incident during the FIA Formula 1 British Grand Prix today, 18/07/21, the driver of car #33, Max Verstappen, has been taken to a local hospital for further precautionary checks,” a statement confirmed.

Red Bull confirmed the development, issuing a brief statement on social media: “Following an assessment by the trackside doctors at Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre, Max Verstappen has been taken to a local hospital for further precautionary tests.”

While Hamilton remained in the race, he was penalised for his part in the incident with a 10 second hold, served during his first stop.

He then charged his way back from fourth to win the race, his eighth success in the British Grand Prix.

With Verstappen failing to score, the pair are now separated by just eight points in the drivers’ championship.