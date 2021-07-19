Verstappen cleared of major injury after hospital checks

Max Verstappen has been cleared of major injury after the massive, 51G crash on Lap 1 of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Verstappen and key world championship rival Lewis Hamilton made contact at Silverstone’s fast Copse corner, resulting in the former’s Red Bull spinning off and into a tyre barrier.

The Dutchman was able to climb from his car and was assessed at the circuit’s medical centre, before being airlifted to a nearby hospital for precautionary checks.

It has now been confirmed by Red Bull Racing that he escaped major injuries.

“Following a first lap incident at Copse Corner between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix, we can confirm that Max Verstappen walked away from his car and was immediately taken to Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre,” read a team statement.

“Following an assessment by the trackside doctors at Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre, Max was taken by helicopter to Coventry Hospital for further tests and observation.

“We are pleased to confirm that Max was released from hospital at 22:00 this evening [Monday 07:00 AEST], following a thorough medical examination, without any major injuries.

“Max and the Team would like to thank the trackside Marshalls and medical staff for their exceptional care both on-site at Silverstone and at Coventry Hospital.”

Hamilton was issued a 10-second penalty over the incident once the race restarted but still went on to take victory at Silverstone.

It was a win which furious Red Bull boss Christian Horner branded “hollow”, while the British driver defended his role in the clash.