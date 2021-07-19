TCR’s Morgan Park round cancelled

The Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships’ Morgan Park event, which was to have included Round 5 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, has been cancelled.

The Motorsport Australia Championships’ Queensland sojourn was to have taken place on August 13-15, having once been postponed from its original June 25-27 date due to border closures.

More interstate travel difficulties have now caused it to be scrapped altogether.

Motorsport Australia’s director of motorsport and commercial operations, Michael Smith, is disappointed with the development.

However, he reiterated comments to Speedcafe.com last week about the importance of ensuring a fair competition.

“We have an obligation to look after the wellbeing of all stakeholders as well as put on events that are fair to all competitors who are part of our national series and championships,” said Smith.

“Given the complexities in preparing for an event like the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, and potential travel restrictions limiting the participation for many, a decision has been made early for the benefit of our competitors, officials, suppliers and of course the loyal motorsport fans.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributed to the event to date, including our commercial and government partners.”

Motorsport Australia is looking to add extra rounds in the latter half of 2021, with details to be confirmed in coming weeks.

Morgan Park was to have also played host to Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters, the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series, and the National Trans Am Series.

For now, the next round of both Supercheap Auto TCR Australia and the Motorsport Australia Championships is at Sandown on September 17-19.