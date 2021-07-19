Targa Investigatory Tribunal calls for submissions

The Investigatory Tribunal set up to investigate the fatalities which occurred at this year’s Targa Tasmania is calling for submissions.

Three competitors lost their lives in two separate crashes during the 2021 running of the tarmac rally event, in April, namely Shane Navin, Leigh Mundy, and Dennis Neagle.

The tragedies prompted Motorsport Australia to establish a tribunal to investigate all aspects of the incidents and provide recommendations to the governing body’s board.

That tribunal is now inviting submissions from interested parties in relation to either or both of the fatal incidents, as well as other incidents which occurred during the event.

Those parties may have competed or officiated at the 2021 Targa Tasmania or other events, or may be other individuals who have information which could lead to risk mitigation in future tarmac rallies.

Motorsport Australia has created a portal for submissions, including provision for upload of photographs and documents; CLICK HERE to access.

Those submissions should be made by July 31, 2021, and may be marked ‘Confidential’ or ‘Public’.

The Tribunal is comprised of Targa Tasmania winner and four-time Australian Rally Champion Neal Bates; lawyer and competitor Matthew Selley; and chairman Garry Connelly AM, who is also the chair of the Australian Institute for Motor Sport Safety.