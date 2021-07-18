Whincup, Waters split Sunday Townsville poles

Jamie Whincup and Cameron Waters have split the pole positions for the two Sunday races at the WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint.

Whincup was fastest in Qualifying for Race 18 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Reid Park Street Circuit, and will share the front row with Red Bull Ampol Racing team-mate Shane van Gisbergen in that encounter.

Van Gisbergen, the championship leader, will also be on the front row when Race 19 gets underway later in the afternoon, although he will be to the outside of Tickford Racing’s #6 Monster Energy Mustang on that occasion.

Whincup’s and Waters’ results were in fact a mirror of each other’s, with both qualifying sixth-fastest in the session in which they did not take pole.

Qualifying for Race 18

Oil dropped during the preceding support category session left the track dirty at the commencement of Qualifying for Race 18.

In light of that, and the typically tight SuperSprint tyre allocation, all reportedly started on old rubber.

Todd Hazelwood (#14 Tools.com ZB Commodore) was fastest after the first flyers with a 1:14.5276s but it was David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang) on top at the end of the first runs with a 1:14.2580s.

Reynolds’ time was easily eclipsed once the field got onto new tyres, initially by Bryce Fullwood (#2 Mobil 1 Middy’s ZB Commodore) on a 1:13.6650s.

Van Gisbergen (#97 ZB Commodore) then clocked a 1:13.4651s before Triple Eight Race Engineering team-mate Whincup (#88 ZB Commodore) usurped him with a 1:13.2184s.

With the chequered flag out, Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online ZB Commodore) split them on a 1:13.4060s but van Gisbergen was able to wrest back a front row berth by setting a 1:13.2876s on his second push lap.

Mostert therefore ended up third, ahead of Will Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang), Reynolds, and Race 17 winner Waters.

Seventh through 10th were Will Brown (#9 Pedders ZB Commodore), Brodie Kostecki (#99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore), Fullwood, and Hazelwood.

Anton De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang) was 14th-fastest at 0.6452s off the pace, while Tim Slade did not set a time after the #3 CoolDrive Mustang threw its left-rear wheel off during his opening run, causing damage to a toe link bolt.

“I can’t really enjoy this one; you’ve got 10 minutes and then we are back out again,” said Whincup straight after the session.

“The track is crazy different; pole with a 13.2, I never thought that would happen.

“The track will get better and we’ll have a crack now.”

Qualifying for Race 19

Fullwood was fastest of the 10 who set a time in the opening set of runs of Qualifying for Race 19, with a 1:13.5187s.

All were reportedly on green tyres for the final flings, and it was Davison who was first to move the benchmark when he set a 1:12.9372s.

Van Gisbergen then clocked a 1:12.8309s but Waters grabbed pole when he laid down a 1:12.8147s just before the chequered flag.

“We’ve changed the car on its head and it’s a totally different race car this weekend,” said the pole-sitter.

“Probably didn’t the best job that qual 1 this morning but tuned her up for qual 2 and managed to get the pole.

“I think our race car is pretty damn good at the moment, I think we can still make it a little bit better, but we’re just continuing to learn with what we’ve done.”

De Pasquale ended up third on a 1:12.9332s having also been bumped back by Waters, and will share Row 2 with team-mate Davison.

Hazelwood claimed fifth, with Whincup to start on his outside, and the top 10 rounded out by Reynolds, Macauley Jones (#96 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore), James Courtney (#44 Boost Mobile Mustang), and Fullwood.

Row 6 will be Nick Percat (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore) on the inside of Mostert, who was 0.3909s off the pace on a 1:13.2056s.

Race 18, another 39-lapper, is due to get underway at 12:45 local time/AEST.

Results: Qualifying for Race 18, WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split 1 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Team Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.2184 2 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Team Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.2876 0:00.0692 3 25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.4060 0:00.1876 4 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:13.5112 0:00.2928 5 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:13.5559 0:00.3375 6 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:13.6043 0:00.3859 7 9 Erebus Pedders Racing William Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.6482 0:00.4298 8 99 Erebus Boost Mobile Racing Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.6555 0:00.4371 9 2 Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.6650 0:00.4466 10 14 tools.com Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.7064 0:00.4880 11 20 DEWALT Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.7643 0:00.5459 12 8 R&J Batteries Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.7790 0:00.5606 13 35 Yellow Cover Racing Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.8328 0:00.6144 14 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:13.8636 0:00.6452 15 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.9138 0:00.6954 16 7 NED Whisky Racing Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1:13.9184 0:00.7000 17 22 Team SYDNEY Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.9395 0:00.7211 18 96 Coca-Cola Racing Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.9781 0:00.7597 19 19 Local Legends Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.0450 0:00.8266 20 34 UNIT Racing Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.0461 0:00.8277 21 44 Boost Mobile Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:14.0917 0:00.8733 22 4 SCT Logistics Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.1286 0:00.9102 23 5 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1:14.2361 0:01.0177 3 CoolDrive Racing Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT

Results: Qualifying for Race 19, WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split 1 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:12.8147 2 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Team Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1:12.8309 0:00.0162 3 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:12.9332 0:00.1185 4 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:12.9372 0:00.1225 5 14 tools.com Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.0109 0:00.1962 6 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Team Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.0242 0:00.2095 7 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:13.0816 0:00.2669 8 96 Coca-Cola Racing Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.1496 0:00.3349 9 44 Boost Mobile Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:13.1600 0:00.3453 10 2 Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.1637 0:00.3490 11 8 R&J Batteries Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.1846 0:00.3699 12 25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.2056 0:00.3909 13 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.2588 0:00.4441 14 99 Erebus Boost Mobile Racing Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.2858 0:00.4711 15 20 DEWALT Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.2985 0:00.4838 16 5 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1:13.3631 0:00.5484 17 22 Team SYDNEY Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.5275 0:00.7128 18 9 Erebus Pedders Racing William Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.5576 0:00.7429 19 7 NED Whisky Racing Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1:13.5639 0:00.7492 20 3 CoolDrive Racing Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1:13.5828 0:00.7681 21 35 Yellow Cover Racing Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.5975 0:00.7828 22 34 UNIT Racing Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.6603 0:00.8456 23 4 SCT Logistics Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.7925 0:00.9778 24 19 Local Legends Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.0191 0:01.2044

Note: Car #4 3pos grid penalty