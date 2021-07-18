Rogue wheel costs BRT $4.5k

Blanchard Racing Team has been fined $3000 and copped an earlier suspended penalty after a wheel parted company from its car during Qualifying for Race 18 at Townsville.

Tim Slade’s #3 Mustang lost its left-rear wheel during his opening run in the first qualifying session of the morning, and while being near pit entry at the time of the incident was something of a saving grace, he took no further part in the session due to the damage which resulted.

The incident was not the first of its kind for BRT this year, with Car #3 losing its right-rear wheel during practice at Symmons Plains.

As such, stewards not only fined the squad $3000 this time, but also imposed the half of the $3000 fine which was suspended from April, meaning the latest drama cost a total of $4500 in sanctions.

“Following a post-session DRD investigation into the circumstances of the wheel on Car 3, Tim Slade, coming loose while on the Circuit and an admission by Blanchard Racing Team of a breach of Rule B 6.5.6.1 (a) (a person must not perform any act or make any omission which having regard to all the circumstances is negligent), the Stewards imposed a fine of $3000 on Blanchard Racing Team,” read the stewards report.

“As Blanchard Racing Team had breached the same rule in similar circumstances and were subject to a suspended penalty (penalty imposed on 17 April 2021 and suspended on the condition that no further breach of that rule was committed by the team before 31/12/2021), the Stewards imposed the suspended part of that penalty (fine of $1500).”

In matters concerning Race 19, Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Bryce Fullwood was handed a second five-second penalty, post-race, having already had five seconds added to his race time.

While the first had no effect such were the splits at the chequered flag, the second drops Car #2 from 11th to 16th in the official classification.

Fullwood had been punished once for an unsafe pit release, and again after he was found to have transgressed in an incident with Slade.

Ironically, Slade had 15 seconds already added to his own race time for failing to leave room for Fullwood during the same race, meaning he is classified 22nd having taken the chequered flag in 12th.

“Following a post-race DRD investigation (instigated following a request received from Blanchard Racing) and an admission of a breach of the Code of Driving Conduct by Car 2, Bryce Fullwood, the Stewards imposed a penalty of the addition of 5 seconds to the Race Time of Car 2 in Race 19,” read the stewards report regarding the matter decided post-race.

Matt Stone Racing was fined $250 due to the line locker on Zane Goddard’s #35 ZB Commodore not engaging during his compulsory pit stop in Race 19, as was Dick Johnson Racing for the same issue on Will Davison’s #17 Mustang in Race 17.

Team Sydney lost $500 due to Fabian Coulthard’s #19 ZB Commodore not having its orange light on (denoting soft tyres) during Qualifying for Race 19.

Coulthard’s team-mate Garry Jacobson had himself been penalised after Race 17 for a breach of driving conduct which put the #22 ZB Commodore back from 15th at the chequered flag to 18th in the final classification.

Earlier today, Brad Jones Racing’s Jack Smith was issued a three-position grid penalty for Race 19 having impeded Goddard in the corresponding qualifying session.

Results: Race 19, WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint Updated

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time 1 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 39 51:53.4615 2 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Team Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 39 51:54.3372 3 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 39 51:54.8182 4 14 tools.com Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 39 52:00.1148 5 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 39 52:01.3856 6 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Team Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 39 52:05.7617 7 44 Boost Mobile Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 39 52:08.9399 8 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 39 52:09.3593 9 25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 39 52:11.3382 10 8 R&J Batteries Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 39 52:12.2504 11 9 Erebus Pedders Racing William Brown Holden Commodore ZB 39 52:18.3923 12 5 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 39 52:19.1159 13 99 Erebus Boost Mobile Racing Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 39 52:20.6399 14 34 UNIT Racing Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 39 52:21.0762 15 7 NED Whisky Racing Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 39 52:22.3459 16 2 Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 39 52:22.8211 17 22 Team SYDNEY Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 39 52:23.0929 18 20 DEWALT Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 39 52:23.4320 19 35 Yellow Cover Racing Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 39 52:28.9421 20 19 Local Legends Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 39 52:29.7201 21 4 SCT Logistics Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 39 52:29.7551 22 3 CoolDrive Racing Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 39 52:32.8833 23 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 32 52:51.1275 NC 96 Coca-Cola Racing Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 16 20:53.1901

Fastest lap (bonus): Cameron Waters 1:14.1342s, Lap 24

Drivers’ championship Updated

Pos Driver Pts 1 Shane van Gisbergen 1926 2 Jamie Whincup 1650 3 Cameron Waters 1514 4 Chaz Mostert 1506 5 Will Davison 1505 6 Anton De Pasquale 1246 7 Mark Winterbottom 1138 8 Nick Percat 1128 9 James Courtney 1074 10 William Brown 1003 11 Brodie Kostecki 997 12 Andre Heimgartner 962 13 Scott Pye 934 14 Todd Hazelwood 926 15 David Reynolds 914 16 Bryce Fullwood 909 17 Tim Slade 906 18 Jack Le Brocq 894 19 Jake Kostecki 720 20 Zane Goddard 720 21 Jack Smith 586 22 Garry Jacobson 552 23 Fabian Coulthard 516 24 Macauley Jones 498 25 Thomas Randle 260 26 Kurt Kostecki 222

Teams’ championship Updated