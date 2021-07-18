Best breaks Feeney’s Super2 pole streak

Tickford Racing’s Zak Best has broken Broc Feeney’s Dunlop Super2 Series qualifying hot streak with a career-first pole ahead of the second and final race of Round 3, in Townsville.

Just 0.0144s separated the erstwhile series leader from Feeney, the current series leader, at the conclusion of the Super2 class’s 10-minute hit-out, with Image Racing’s Jordan Boys third and MW Motorsport’s Jayden Ojeda fourth.

Feeney (#888 VF Commodore) had taken the last three Super2 poles and the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver was quickest of the handful who set a time on their initial runs with a 1:15.5223s, ahead of Boys (#49 VF Commodore) on a 1:15.6292s.

That was before the field bolted on new tyres for their final efforts, and several drivers subsequently had turns at the top of the timing screen.

Aaron Seton (#30 Matt Stone Racing VF Commodore) was first into the 1:14s bracket but he was quickly bettered by Ojeda (#31 Nissan Altima) and then Feeney, the latter on a 1:14.5020s.

Boys reclaimed second spot with a 1:14.5817s, before Best (#78 FGX Falcon) was able to clock a 1:14.4876s in the final minute prior to the chequered flag.

Ojeda then improved his time but not his position in setting a 1:14.6870s, leaving Car #31 on the outside of Row 2 of the grid at the Reid Park Street Circuit.

“We’ve just been slowly building all weekend, just trying to catch that #888 car,” said Best.

“We’ve finally done it so it’s a good feeling. We knew we had it in us but just put it together and got the job done.”

Rounding out the top 10 were Seton, Triple Eight’s Angelo Mouzouris (#6 VF Commodore), Josh Fife (#28 MWM Nissan Altima), Jack Perkins (#88 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore), Zane Morse (#11 Zane Morse VF Commodore), and Declan Fraser (#777 MWM Nissan Altima).

Tyler Everingham (#27 MWM Nissan Altima) ended up 11th in a session contested by all 16 Super2 entries, even after the massive pile-up on the afternoon prior that saw Perkins’ car catch fire.

In the Super3 class, Nash Morris (#67 Flash Bush Motorsport FG Falcon) was on pole again with a 1:16.2828s which puts him 16th outright on the grid.

Michael Anderson (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon), who leads the third tier series, was second in class and 18th outright on a 1:16.9654s.

The Round 3 finale, to be contested over 21 laps, is set to start this afternoon at 14:20 local time/AEST.

Results: Qualifying for Race 2