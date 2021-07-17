Seton fastest, huge scare for Fife in Super2 Practice

Aaron Seton set the pace in a Dunlop Super2 Series Practice session at Townsville which finished early due to a fast spin for a wing-less Josh Fife.

Red flags flew with just over five minutes of the 40 remaining after the #28 MW Motorsport Nissan Altima threw its rear wing plane off on Boundary Street (main straight).

Unsurprisingly, Fife swapped ends when he attempted to negotiate the Turn 1 kink, but he managed to stay away from the walls as he clamped on the brakes.

It was only a week prior that the Super3 race winner had slid into the run-off area just up the road at Turn 2 during Race 1, when his rear wing pulled brake markers off the fence.

With the session not restarting, the #30 Matt Stone Racing VF Commodore of Seton was left at the top of the timing screen thanks to a 1:15.4875s, almost two tenths up on Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney.

The latter had kicked things off with a 1:16.4589s in the #888 VF Commodore, and followed it up with a 1:16.1609s and a 1:15.9907s before bringing his first run to an end.

Once Jordan Boys (#49 Image Racing VF Commodore) had set a representative lap time, he was second-fastest on a 1:16.1743s, before being usurped by Seton on a 1:160.182s in the 11th minute.

Fife and Feeney traded fastest laps early on their second runs, the former going to a 1:15.9698s before the latter clocked a 1:15.7681s.

Fife hit back with a 1:15.7655s but the series leader once again quickly wrested top spot back, with a 1:15.6804s.

Despite the thin margin between #888 and #28, Seton split them on his third run with a 1:15.7516s, and stayed second with a 1:15.7187s on his following lap.

The third-generation driver usurped Feeney next time onto the race track with a 1:15.4875s, just before the red flag which brought a premature end to the session.

Feeney, who dominated Round 2 in Townsville last weekend, was therefore second-best for the first time in seven sessions at the Reid Park Street Circuit, ahead off Fife, Boys, and Tyler Everingham (#27 MWM Nissan Altima).

Jack Perkins (#88 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore) ended up sixth, ahead of Jayden Ojeda (#31 MWM Nissan Altima), Angelo Mouzouris (#6 Triple Eight VF Commodore), Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon), and Zak Best (#78 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon).

Nash Morris (#67 Flash Bush Motorsport FG Falcon) was fastest in the Super3 class in 17th outright, behind all the Super2 runners, on a 1:17.4235s.

For reference, the fastest practice lap last weekend was Feeney’s 1:14.6281s.

Qualifying for Race 1 of Round 3 starts this afternoon at 13:05 local time/AEST.

