Goddard explains Top 10 Shootout crash

Zane Goddard has taken responsibility for a ‘pretty embarrassing’ incident that prevented him from completing his Top 10 Shootout lap.

The Matt Stone Racing youngster had been a shining light through the first two segments of Qualifying for Race 17 at the WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint to progress to the one-lap shootout.

With all eyes on him, he impressed to be on-track to better all three of the drivers to run before him – namely Nick Percat, Todd Hazelwood and James Courtney.

That is, until Goddard blotted his copybook on the run to the 13th and final corner of the Reid Park Street Circuit, losing control and half-spinning into the barriers.

The #35 driver subsequently didn’t finish his lap, returning straight to the pit lane.

The drama inadvertently had a flow-on effect on championship leader Shane van Gisbergen, whose out lap was compromised amid an alleged lack of communication from Race Control.

“I sort of just cooked it a bit,” said Goddard.

“The last corner, I went to grab the brake and just missed and went straight onto the throttle and then by the time I got back onto the brake it was too late, so pretty embarrassing but at least the car is fast.

“The team has really turned it around since last weekend so kudos to them.

“I have just got to try to bring a good result home this arvo and keep it straight.”

Goddard, who suffered a minor cut to his lip in the accident, will start Race 17 at 16:45 local/time AEST from 10th position.

Pole-sitter Anton De Pasquale will start on the front row alongside Cameron Waters.