Feeney reclassified as Super2 race winner

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Saturday 17th July, 2021 - 7:29pm

Broc Feeney leads under Safety Car

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney has been reclassified as the winner of Race 1 of Round 3 of the Dunlop Super2 Series in Townsville.

Feeney had not long taken the lead when a Safety Car was called due to a pile-up on Lap 15, and that was escalated to a red flag a lap later.

With that, results were initially backdated to Lap 13, restoring Jayden Ojeda to the lead, and thus granting the MW Motorsport driver a maiden win.

Ojeda is now second to Feeney, although results are still provisional.

Tickford Racing’s Zak Best, who was part of the carnage which brought a premature end to the race when he went around after contact with Tyler Everingham, remains third.

Everingham is fourth under the current classification, from Matt Chahda, Matt McLean, Josh Fife, Zane Morse, Jaylyn Robotham, and Declan Fraser, while Nash Morris retains the Super3 class victory in 14th outright.

Results: Race 1 Updated

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Laps Race time
1 888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:47.3361
2 31 Jayco / MWM Jayden Ojeda Nissan Altima S2 14 20:48.5405
3 78 Best Leisure Industries Zak Best Ford Falcon FG/X S2 14 20:49.8143
4 27 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM Tyler Everingham Nissan Altima S2 14 20:50.0866
5 18 Adventure Kings Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X S2 14 20:50.4294
6 54 Eggleston Motorsport Matthew McLean Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:50.6742
7 28 Natural Gas and Water / MWM Josh Fife Nissan Altima S2 14 20:51.0904
8 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:51.3175
9 999 Rare Spares / Image Racing Jaylyn Robotham Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:51.6730
10 777 Red Hot Couriers / MWM Declan Fraser Nissan Altima S2 14 20:52.0980
11 88 Eggleston Motorsport Jack Perkins Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:52.6183
12 49 Image Racing / Joss Group Jordan Boys Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:53.2386
13 69 Dial Before You Dig Jon McCorkindale Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:53.8097
14 67 Flash Bush Motorsport Nash Morris Ford Falcon FG CH 14 20:55.6951
15 6 Triple Eight Race Engineering Angelo Mouzouris Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:56.5407
16 38 Eggleston Motorsport Jack Sipp Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:57.3724
17 5 Anderson Motorsport Michael Anderson Ford Falcon FG SC3 14 20:58.3383
18 61 Image Racing Reef McCarthy Ford Falcon FG CH 14 21:00.2759
19 77 Mr HDT Race Cars Blake Fardell Holden Commodore VE CH 14 21:01.3228
20 35 Unit Racing Jason Gomersall Ford Falcon FG SC3 14 21:04.9506
21 39 Vectra Group Chris Smerdon Ford Falcon FG SC3 14 21:05.5214
22 30 Matt Stone Racing Aaron Seton Holden Commodore VF S2 12 20:59.9284
NC 75 Linc Scsffolding Brendan Strong Holden Commodore VE SC3 7 9:31.4858
NC 96 Collins Racing Gary Collins Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 6 26:21.1881

Series points: Super2 Updated

Pos Driver Pts
1 Broc Feeney 690
2 Zak Best 627
3 Jayden Ojeda 612
4 Matthew Chahda 519
5 Matthew McLean 495
6 Tyler Everingham 474
7 Declan Fraser 438
8 Jordan Boys 405
9 Angelo Mouzouris 351
10 Jack Sipp 342
11 Jaylyn Robotham 282
12 Tim Blanchard 267
13 Josh Fife 255
14 Zane Morse 234
15 Jon McCorkindale 219
16 Aaron Seton 194
17 Bradley Neill 135
18 Jack Perkins 72

