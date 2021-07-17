Feeney reclassified as Super2 race winner

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney has been reclassified as the winner of Race 1 of Round 3 of the Dunlop Super2 Series in Townsville.

Feeney had not long taken the lead when a Safety Car was called due to a pile-up on Lap 15, and that was escalated to a red flag a lap later.

With that, results were initially backdated to Lap 13, restoring Jayden Ojeda to the lead, and thus granting the MW Motorsport driver a maiden win.

Ojeda is now second to Feeney, although results are still provisional.

Tickford Racing’s Zak Best, who was part of the carnage which brought a premature end to the race when he went around after contact with Tyler Everingham, remains third.

Everingham is fourth under the current classification, from Matt Chahda, Matt McLean, Josh Fife, Zane Morse, Jaylyn Robotham, and Declan Fraser, while Nash Morris retains the Super3 class victory in 14th outright.

Results: Race 1 Updated

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Laps Race time 1 888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:47.3361 2 31 Jayco / MWM Jayden Ojeda Nissan Altima S2 14 20:48.5405 3 78 Best Leisure Industries Zak Best Ford Falcon FG/X S2 14 20:49.8143 4 27 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM Tyler Everingham Nissan Altima S2 14 20:50.0866 5 18 Adventure Kings Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X S2 14 20:50.4294 6 54 Eggleston Motorsport Matthew McLean Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:50.6742 7 28 Natural Gas and Water / MWM Josh Fife Nissan Altima S2 14 20:51.0904 8 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:51.3175 9 999 Rare Spares / Image Racing Jaylyn Robotham Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:51.6730 10 777 Red Hot Couriers / MWM Declan Fraser Nissan Altima S2 14 20:52.0980 11 88 Eggleston Motorsport Jack Perkins Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:52.6183 12 49 Image Racing / Joss Group Jordan Boys Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:53.2386 13 69 Dial Before You Dig Jon McCorkindale Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:53.8097 14 67 Flash Bush Motorsport Nash Morris Ford Falcon FG CH 14 20:55.6951 15 6 Triple Eight Race Engineering Angelo Mouzouris Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:56.5407 16 38 Eggleston Motorsport Jack Sipp Holden Commodore VF S2 14 20:57.3724 17 5 Anderson Motorsport Michael Anderson Ford Falcon FG SC3 14 20:58.3383 18 61 Image Racing Reef McCarthy Ford Falcon FG CH 14 21:00.2759 19 77 Mr HDT Race Cars Blake Fardell Holden Commodore VE CH 14 21:01.3228 20 35 Unit Racing Jason Gomersall Ford Falcon FG SC3 14 21:04.9506 21 39 Vectra Group Chris Smerdon Ford Falcon FG SC3 14 21:05.5214 22 30 Matt Stone Racing Aaron Seton Holden Commodore VF S2 12 20:59.9284 NC 75 Linc Scsffolding Brendan Strong Holden Commodore VE SC3 7 9:31.4858 NC 96 Collins Racing Gary Collins Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 6 26:21.1881

Series points: Super2 Updated