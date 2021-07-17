Feeney reclassified as Super2 race winner
Broc Feeney leads under Safety Car
Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney has been reclassified as the winner of Race 1 of Round 3 of the Dunlop Super2 Series in Townsville.
Feeney had not long taken the lead when a Safety Car was called due to a pile-up on Lap 15, and that was escalated to a red flag a lap later.
With that, results were initially backdated to Lap 13, restoring Jayden Ojeda to the lead, and thus granting the MW Motorsport driver a maiden win.
Ojeda is now second to Feeney, although results are still provisional.
Tickford Racing’s Zak Best, who was part of the carnage which brought a premature end to the race when he went around after contact with Tyler Everingham, remains third.
Everingham is fourth under the current classification, from Matt Chahda, Matt McLean, Josh Fife, Zane Morse, Jaylyn Robotham, and Declan Fraser, while Nash Morris retains the Super3 class victory in 14th outright.
Results: Race 1 Updated
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Cls
|Laps
|Race time
|1
|888
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Broc Feeney
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|14
|20:47.3361
|2
|31
|Jayco / MWM
|Jayden Ojeda
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|14
|20:48.5405
|3
|78
|Best Leisure Industries
|Zak Best
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|S2
|14
|20:49.8143
|4
|27
|Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM
|Tyler Everingham
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|14
|20:50.0866
|5
|18
|Adventure Kings
|Matthew Chahda
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|S2
|14
|20:50.4294
|6
|54
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Matthew McLean
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|14
|20:50.6742
|7
|28
|Natural Gas and Water / MWM
|Josh Fife
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|14
|20:51.0904
|8
|11
|Brema Group Racing
|Zane Morse
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|14
|20:51.3175
|9
|999
|Rare Spares / Image Racing
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|14
|20:51.6730
|10
|777
|Red Hot Couriers / MWM
|Declan Fraser
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|14
|20:52.0980
|11
|88
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Jack Perkins
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|14
|20:52.6183
|12
|49
|Image Racing / Joss Group
|Jordan Boys
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|14
|20:53.2386
|13
|69
|Dial Before You Dig
|Jon McCorkindale
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|14
|20:53.8097
|14
|67
|Flash Bush Motorsport
|Nash Morris
|Ford Falcon FG
|CH
|14
|20:55.6951
|15
|6
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Angelo Mouzouris
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|14
|20:56.5407
|16
|38
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Jack Sipp
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|14
|20:57.3724
|17
|5
|Anderson Motorsport
|Michael Anderson
|Ford Falcon FG
|SC3
|14
|20:58.3383
|18
|61
|Image Racing
|Reef McCarthy
|Ford Falcon FG
|CH
|14
|21:00.2759
|19
|77
|Mr HDT Race Cars
|Blake Fardell
|Holden Commodore VE
|CH
|14
|21:01.3228
|20
|35
|Unit Racing
|Jason Gomersall
|Ford Falcon FG
|SC3
|14
|21:04.9506
|21
|39
|Vectra Group
|Chris Smerdon
|Ford Falcon FG
|SC3
|14
|21:05.5214
|22
|30
|Matt Stone Racing
|Aaron Seton
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|12
|20:59.9284
|NC
|75
|Linc Scsffolding
|Brendan Strong
|Holden Commodore VE
|SC3
|7
|9:31.4858
|NC
|96
|Collins Racing
|Gary Collins
|Holden Commodore VE2
|SC3
|6
|26:21.1881
Series points: Super2 Updated
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Broc Feeney
|690
|2
|Zak Best
|627
|3
|Jayden Ojeda
|612
|4
|Matthew Chahda
|519
|5
|Matthew McLean
|495
|6
|Tyler Everingham
|474
|7
|Declan Fraser
|438
|8
|Jordan Boys
|405
|9
|Angelo Mouzouris
|351
|10
|Jack Sipp
|342
|11
|Jaylyn Robotham
|282
|12
|Tim Blanchard
|267
|13
|Josh Fife
|255
|14
|Zane Morse
|234
|15
|Jon McCorkindale
|219
|16
|Aaron Seton
|194
|17
|Bradley Neill
|135
|18
|Jack Perkins
|72
