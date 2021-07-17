Feeney claims third straight Super2 pole

Broc Feeney has taken a third Dunlop Super2 Series pole position in eight days, setting the fastest lap in Qualifying for Race 1 of Round 3 in Townsville.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver finished his 10-minute hit-out 0.1318s clear of Tickford Racing’s Zak Best, with MW Motorsport’s Jayden Ojeda third in a result which replicates the top three in the series standings.

Feeney (#888 VF Commodore) was quickest after the first flyers with a 1:15.0859s but matters would be decided once everyone bolted on greens for the final run.

Ojeda (#31 Nissan Altima) clocked a 1:14.5968s on his first representative lap before Feeney rolled out a 1:14.3894s in the penultimate minute of the session.

Best (#78 FGX Falcon) split them with a 1:14.5212s just before the chequered flag, which not only shuffled Ojeda to third but Angelo Mouzouris (#6 VF Commodore) to fourth in the other Triple Eight entry.

“To be honest, my radio stopped in that one so I had no idea,” said Feeney.

“I thought the first lap was pretty good, I was pretty excited with the time and pushed on for the next two, but I had no idea what was going on, to be honest. I’m like, ‘Should they call me in or not?’

“When I saw this sign [pole] out the front of my garage, I’m so excited. Three in a row for this amazing team, cannot thank them enough, and man, I’m so excited to be back and go racing again this afternoon”

Jordan Boys (#49 Image Racing VF Commodore) ended up fifth, ahead of Practice pace-setter Aaron Seton (#30 Matt Stone Racing VF Commodore), Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon), Tyler Everingham (#27 MWM Nissan Altima), Jack Perkins (#88 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore), and Declan Fraser (#777 MWM Nissan Altima).

Josh Fife (#28 MWM Nissan Altima) ended up 11th after being impeded by Eggleston’s Jack Sipp (#38 VF Commodore) when he went off-sequence for his final run, with the latter incurring a three-position grid penalty as a consequence.

In the Super3 class, Nash Morris (#67 Flash Bush Motorsport FG Falcon) doubled his career pole tally six days after his first with a 1:16.2531s which puts him 16th outright on the grid.

Super3 series leader Michael Anderson (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon) was third in class and 19th outright on a 1:16.8181s, although he is set to start 18th due to Sipp’s penalty.

Race 1 of Round 3, a 21-lapper, is due for a start this afternoon at 15:30 local time/AEST.

Results to follow