Supercars releases revised Townsville schedule

Supercars has ratified a later start time for Race 17 of the WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint to avoid clashing with the nearby NRL match at Queensland Country Bank Stadium tomorrow.

Yesterday it was confirmed Supercars would amend its schedule due to the North Queensland Cowboys match against the Sydney Roosters which starts at 15:00 AEST on Saturday.

Race 17 will get underway at 16:45 AEST to avoid the nearby game and will comprise 39 laps or one lap after 17:48 AEST.

Saturday’s action has duly been pushed back on the whole with Practice 1, the weekend’s only practice session for the Repco Supercars Championship, getting underway at a revised time of 11:35 AEST.

The first portion of Qualifying for Race 17 will start at 13:45 AEST, comprising two knockout sessions followed by a Top 10 Shootout at 14:20 AEST.

Sunday’s sessions remain unchanged on the whole for Supercars with Qualifying for Race 18 and Race 19 starting at 10:25 AEST and 10:45 AEST respectively.

Race 18 is set to start at 12:40 AEST while Race 19 will close out the weekend with a 15:40 AEST kick-off.

All three races of the weekend are scheduled to last 39 laps.

Supercars will be supported by the Dunlop Super2 Series, Dunlop Super3 Series, and all-comers style Townsville Tin Tops.

Schedule: WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint, Reid Park Street Circuit (Local time/AEST)