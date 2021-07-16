> Features > Event Guides

R&J Batteries Event Guide: WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 16th July, 2021 - 4:06pm

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes on-track schedules, TV times, track, tyre information, and race formats for the WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint.

CLICK HERE to download the PDF.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]