Ricciardo hoses down ‘shit’ 2022 car comments

Daniel Ricciardo has moved to hose down comments he was heard to make on an open mic in the moments before Formula 1 unveiled its 2022 car.

The Australian was heard to say “yeah, no it’s terrible, it’s shit, it’s the worst,” during the video countdown immediately prior to the launch.

Asked to clarify the comments shortly afterwards, Ricciardo looked to hose down a connection between his remarks and the 2022 car.

The 32-year-old was not on camera when the remarks were broadcast, leaving him to suggest the comments were unrelated.

“I was probably talking about something else because to be honest we were talking about quite a few things,” he said.

“To be honest, I don’t recall saying anything like that because I actually thought it was pretty cool.

“I wouldn’t have been that aggressive to it [but] maybe it was the paint scheme, but I wouldn’t have said that about [the car].”

“I’m actually curious now,” he added.

“Was I standing next to Lando? I don’t swear around Lando because he is still quite young!

“I will clarify that I definitely didn’t think it was shit.

“I was actually quite okay with it and I think I mentioned something about liking the rear.

“Anyway, there is no negativity around the new car here.”

Ricciardo was one of the drivers interviewed for the launch of the car, the seven-time grand prix winner likening it to the cars of the late 2000s.

“I like the rear of it,” he said during the presentation.

“The rear looks pretty old school, it reminds me of 2008, with that style, which is cool.

“The front is very different, but like all things, the more you stare at it, the more normal it will start to look.”