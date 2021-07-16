> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Formula 1 showcases 2022 design

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 16th July, 2021 - 1:02am

Formula 1 offers a look at 2022 with the unveiling of the car it has developed ahead of sweeping new regulations coming into effect.

2022 F1 Car Silverstone Grid-3
2022 F1 Car Silverstone Grid
2022 F1 Car Silverstone Grid-2
F1 2022 - SILVERSTONE - 16
F1 2022 - SILVERSTONE - 08
F1 2022 - SILVERSTONE - 07
F1 2022 - SILVERSTONE - 06
F1 2022 - SILVERSTONE - 04
F1 2022 - SILVERSTONE - 02
2022 F1 Car-47
2022 F1 Car-39
2022 F1 Car-7
2022 F1 Car-5
2022 F1 Car-4

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]