Fullwood to mentor new grassroots academy

Young Supercars driver Bryce Fullwood has been announced as the lead mentor for a new grassroots motorsport initiative.

The NAPA Know How Motorsport Academy is an online portal designed to offer tuition, tools, resources and monthly prizes to any motorsport competitor aged 13 and above.

The Academy will offer insights into the world of driving, race craft and analysis, plus detailed information on health and nutrition, commercial and sponsorship, and media.

A selection of drivers across Australia and New Zealand will be hand-selected by the mentors who run the programme and receive a $1000 “kick start” when they join the academy.

To qualify for selection competitors must be able to demonstrate a strong desire to succeed in the sport.

“The NAPA Know How Motorsport Academy is an awesome initiative and one that I’m really proud to be a mentor for,” said Fullwood.

“Motorsport can be a really tricky game to succeed in, and the aim of the academy is to help drivers and teams navigate their way through some of the hazards and get the most out of their careers.

“For those who gain access to the portal, they’ll find information from me about race day preparation, goal setting and your support network.”

One lucky academy member will also win an all-expenses paid trip to the season-ending Gold Coast Supercars street race, where they will be embedded into the Walkinshaw Andretti United race team.

“We are really proud to bring this motorsport initiative to life and encourage all grassroots competitors to sign up,” said NAPA’s Mitch Wiley.

To register your interest in the academy you can visit www.napaparts.com.au/academy (Australia residents) and www.napa.co.nz/academy (New Zealand residents).