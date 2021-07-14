Quinn, Johnson to contest Townsville Tin Tops

Tony Quinn and Jett Johnson will be among the key names on a diverse Townsville Tin Tops grid this weekend.

Made up of a mix of cars including MARC, TA2, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Queensland Production Cars and local entries, the Tin Tops will join the combined Super2 Series and Super3 Series as support acts at the WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint.

That will come as the Repco Supercars Championship returns for a second successive weekend of racing at Reid Park, forming Round 7 of the 2021 season.

Category manager Nathan Cayzer is excited by the chance to give keen racers an opportunity to run their cars.

“It will be a good little field for what we want to achieve and what we’re doing to work with Supercars on it,” Cayzer told Speedcafe.com.

“There’s certainly been some obstacles for people to be able to get up here or get accommodation but also with what they can and can’t do with their race cars but we’re just working through all that with them and it’s been good.

“We really haven’t approached anyone at all, it’s all been people coming to us.

“I think people just see Tin Tops and know that they can come and have a bit of fun and more or less use the two days as a session to test their car, so yeah it’s a good opportunity.

“What’s better than being able to come to a street circuit at Townsville?

“Tony Quinn is coming with the Aston Martin, the one that he ran up here last year… he did a great job.

“Jett Johnson is coming, he’ll be in a TA2. Young Bayley Hall is coming in his Michelin Porsche.”

Johnson, the grandson of Supercars legend Dick Johnson, impressed on his TA2 debut last month.

Tin Tops will open the action on Saturday at Townsville, with practice from 08:10 local time/AEST.

Entry list: Townsville Tin Tops, WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint