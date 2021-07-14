Quinn, Johnson to contest Townsville Tin Tops

The Aston Martin Tony Quinn competed in at the 2020 Townsville Tin Tops
Tony Quinn and Jett Johnson will be among the key names on a diverse Townsville Tin Tops grid this weekend.
Made up of a mix of cars including MARC, TA2, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Queensland Production Cars and local entries, the Tin Tops will join the combined Super2 Series and Super3 Series as support acts at the WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint.
That will come as the Repco Supercars Championship returns for a second successive weekend of racing at Reid Park, forming Round 7 of the 2021 season.
Category manager Nathan Cayzer is excited by the chance to give keen racers an opportunity to run their cars.
“It will be a good little field for what we want to achieve and what we’re doing to work with Supercars on it,” Cayzer told Speedcafe.com.
“There’s certainly been some obstacles for people to be able to get up here or get accommodation but also with what they can and can’t do with their race cars but we’re just working through all that with them and it’s been good.
“We really haven’t approached anyone at all, it’s all been people coming to us.
“I think people just see Tin Tops and know that they can come and have a bit of fun and more or less use the two days as a session to test their car, so yeah it’s a good opportunity.
“What’s better than being able to come to a street circuit at Townsville?
“Tony Quinn is coming with the Aston Martin, the one that he ran up here last year… he did a great job.
“Jett Johnson is coming, he’ll be in a TA2. Young Bayley Hall is coming in his Michelin Porsche.”
Johnson, the grandson of Supercars legend Dick Johnson, impressed on his TA2 debut last month.
Tin Tops will open the action on Saturday at Townsville, with practice from 08:10 local time/AEST.
Entry list: Townsville Tin Tops, WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint
|TEAM
|DRIVER
|CAR
|Woodgers Motorsport
|Sam Woodger
|Mitsubishi Evo 5
|Team Suzuki Racing
|Steve McHugh
|Suzuki Swift Sport
|Scott Douglas Mechanical
|Scott Douglas
|Datsun 1200 Coupe
|Trezona Motorsports
|Peter Trezona
|R32 Nissan Skyline GTS-t
|Team Buccini Racing
|Paolo (Paul) Buccini
|BMW M135i
|Team Johnson
|Jett Johnson
|Mustang TA2
|MARC Cars Australia
|John Goodacre
|MARC Focus V8
|MARC Cars Australia
|Geoff Taunton
|MARC II V8
|Lachlan Gardner Motorsport
|Lachlan Gardner
|MARC Mazda V8
|MARC Cars Australia
|Grant Donaldson
|MARC Focus V8
|Pitstop Karting
|Keelan Dunston
|Aussie Racing Car
|Autohouse Racing
|Lachlan Harburg
|Porsche 997 Cup Car
|T2 Racing
|Adam Hargraves
|MARC II
|T2 Racing
|Daniel Jilesen
|TA2
|Skid Control
|Dylan Cothill
|Nissan R35 GTR
|Local Legends
|Tony Quinn
|Aston Martin GT3
|McElrea Racing
|Bayley Hall
|Porsche 911 Gen 1
|McElrea Racing
|Richard Cowen
|Porsche 911 Gen 1
|Chris Pappas Racing
|Chris Pappas
|TA2
|Shaun Richardson Racing
|Shaun Richardson
|TA2
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]