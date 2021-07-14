Norris breaks silence following Wembley Stadium incident

Lando Norris has taken to Instagram to thank supporters after he was involved in an incident at Wembley Stadium this week.

Occurring after the conclusion of the UEFA European Football Championship final between England and Italy, the watch Norris had been wearing was taken during the incident.

It comes in the week leading up to the McLaren Formula 1 driver’s home event, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

“Hi world,” Norris wrote.

“Thanks for all the messages everyone. Really means a lot to see so many messages of kindness and love from you all

“Thought I’d let you know that I’m doing well and trying to make sure I’m ready and in the right zone for this weekend to perform at my best

“Love you all and can’t wait to see so many of you back at the track this weekend x.”

Norris enters the British Grand Prix – the first ever F1 event to feature Sprint Qualifying – off the back of a third-place finish last time out in Austria.

“It was a well-deserved result for all the hard work the entire team has put in so far this year and during an intense triple-header,” Norris added in McLaren’s pre-event preview.

“Hopefully, we can carry this energy into mine and the team’s home grand prix this weekend, although we need to be realistic in what we can achieve as Silverstone is a very different track.

“That being said, we’ll still be trying our hardest to score as many points as possible.

“Racing at Silverstone is always a special occasion with it being my home race. Welcoming back the British fans – in the safest way possible – will be amazing to see.

“I’ve missed them a lot especially doing two races there last year behind closed doors. Seeing the grandstands full and everything feeling a bit more normal is something I’m really looking forward to.

“We also have the first sprint qualifying event of the season.

“We’ll be straight into the action on Friday with qualifying before the sprint on Saturday, so we’ll be prepared to hit the ground running. It’s something new for everyone and should make for some close and exciting racing that I’m sure the fans will enjoy.”

Norris is fourth in the drivers’ championship, with 101 points to his name – already the highest single-season tally of his young career.