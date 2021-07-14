Everingham closing in on Bathurst 1000 co-drive

Tyler Everingham is firming as the short-priced favourite to join Zane Goddard at Matt Stone Racing for this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

Speedcafe.com has learnt the Dubbo driver is the leading contender to co-drive the #35 Holden ZB Commodore in what would be his second start in the Great Race.

It’s understood a number of drivers have put their hand up for the seat including Triple Eight Race Engineering protege Angelo Mouzouris, team-mate to Broc Feeney in the Super2 Series.

Five-time Bathurst 1000 winner Steven Richards is also believed to have been an option.

However, it seems Everingham is set to sign on with the Yatala-based team.

The 2018 Super3 Series winner currently competes under the MW Motorsport banner in Super2, piloting the #27 Nissan Altima.

After four races in 2021, Everingham has one win to his name at Mount Panorama and lies seventh in the standings, his points tally having taken a hit by a mechanical failure that ruled him out of the opening race of the season.

A winner of the Mike Kable Young Gun Award in 2019, the 20-year-old made his Repco Supercars Championship debut last year with Garry Rogers Motorsport in the Great Race.

Paired with Jayden Ojeda, he and Everingham claimed 19th in what was a wildcard appearance for the popular team.

On the other side of the Matt Stone Racing garage, it’s understood Jake Kostecki will be joined by brother Kurt Kostecki in the #34 Holden ZB Commodore.

Only a handful of co-driver seats remain available for the 2021 Bathurst 1000.

Team Sydney has yet to announce either half of its co-driver line-up, although it’s expected Jonathon Webb will join Fabian Coulthard.

Jayden Ojeda meanwhile has spoken of an aspiration to represent the team connected to his home state’s capital city, although it’s unclear whether he will get the chance to do so.

As for Everingham, a deal coming together would make for his first outing with Matt Stone Racing 12 months after he had been in line to appear for them in the 2020 Super2 round at Mount Panorama.

That was, before his Garry Rogers Motorsport opportunity came together.

This year’s Bathurst 1000 takes place across October 7-10, with 26 entries thus far confirmed.