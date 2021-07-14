Council conditionally approves Wakefield Park DA

A development application to upgrade facilities at Wakefield Park has finally been approved by the Goulburn Mulwaree Council.

A meeting last night saw council give the project, centred largely around the construction of a new pit building, the green light subject to a string of conditions.

Wakefield Park initially filed the DA in September last year. A council decision on the matter had been adjourned following a lengthy meeting on June 22.

“New facilities will consist of an additional 14 garages, space for corporate functions, race control and commentary boxes and terrace space among other additions,” announced Goulburn Mulwaree Council via Facebook.

“Water management infrastructure for the new building and off-road experience area are also part of the development application.

“Council has also included noise limits as a condition of consent, with four different categories of noise being red, amber, green and blue. Included in the condition is a transition period over a three-year period commencing 1st January 2022.

“At conclusion of this period, in the year commencing 1st January 2024, Wakefield Park will be limited to 30 days per calendar year with noise not to exceed 95 decibels, and a further 100 days with noise not to exceed 85 decibels.

“An events calendar is to be developed and made publicly available on the Wakefield Park Raceway’s website. This calendar needs to present a minimum of the forthcoming three-month period and be colour coded using the categories Council have included in the consent.

“The full conditions of consent will be made available to view on Council’s website [on Wednesday] morning.”

Despite the outcome, Wakefield Park appears set to follow through on its plans to take matters to the Land and Environment Court.

“[The decision] justifies the reasons for our actions in the past 24 hours,” Wakefield Park operations manager Dean Chapman said via The Goulburn Post.

“I believe we have been quite honest in what those proposed conditions would mean for our business.

“A lot of positives and negatives were put up in the debate but they wouldn’t give Wakefield Park a future and that’s what we’re trying to do.”