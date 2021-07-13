Wakefield Park appealing DA refusal in court

Wakefield Park has declared it will head to court to appeal the Goulburn Mulwaree Council’s deemed refusal of its plans to improve facilities.

The saga has been ongoing for some time now, as the NSW circuit seeks to upgrade – chiefly with the construction of a multi-storey pit building.

A development application was lodged with council in September last year, which includes proposed operating conditions, only for nearby residents to air grievances about issues including noise.

Council met on June 22 to discuss the DA, only for a decision on the matter to be adjourned to tonight.

In a statement, Wakefield Park confirmed yesterday it filed an appeal with the Land and Environment Court of NSW, also claiming draft conditions proposed by council officers “would have a devastating impact”.

“The proposed conditions seek to dramatically reduce the number of days that Wakefield Park Raceway can operate, which will directly impact the ongoing viability of motorsport operations,” the statement reads in part.

“The DA put forward by Wakefield Park was consistent with the noise management framework that was agreed with Council in Land and Environment Court proceedings in January 2020.

“Wakefield Park has cooperated with Council throughout the DA process, investing significant time, effort and expense in responding to all Council requests.

“This has not led to a result that is workable for Wakefield Park, leaving no choice but to commence court proceedings.”

Wakefield Park operations manager Dean Chapman added: “We strongly believe lodging an appeal is the appropriate course of action to ensure the right outcome.

“The conditions proposed by Council would severely limit our ability to provide the frequency and variety of events our community looks forward to every year.

“We are committed to grassroots motorsport in Australia and providing the best possible facilities for our competitors, customers, guests and spectators.

“We want to ensure Wakefield Park Raceway can continue to offer the best possible experience for everyone who comes here, both now and into the future.”

Wakefield Park added its development application would “greatly enhance and expand the experience competitors, spectators and guests have while visiting the track”.