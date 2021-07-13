Ojeda harbours Team Sydney aspirations

Super2 Series frontrunner Jayden Ojeda has declared he could have interest in representing his home state’s capital city on the Repco Supercars Championship grid.

The Penrith product made his main game debut at the Bathurst 1000 last year as part of a Garry Rogers Motorsport wildcard alongside Tyler Everingham.

It proved a challenging event for Ojeda, but he remains highly regarded in the industry.

Following a double-podium effort in the Super2 round at Townsville on the weekend, Ojeda affirmed he is working on plans for a second start in the Great Race this October 7-10.

Wildcard possibilities aside, just three 2021 Supercars co-drives remain yet to be finalised: namely two at Team Sydney, and one at Matt Stone Racing in the #35 entry. Kurt Kostecki is locked in to join brother Jake in MSR’s #34 car.

Team Sydney boss Jonathon Webb is widely expected to partner up with Fabian Coulthard in the outfit’s lead #19 Commodore, leaving a co-drive in the sister car steered by Garry Jacobson as a possible option.

Team Sydney actually indicated six weeks ago it was on the cusp of announcing its full driver roster for Bathurst, only to have gone quiet on the matter ever since.

It’s been a tough sophomore campaign for the revamped squad formerly known as Tekno Autosports.

Coulthard and Jacobson occupy the bottom two places in the championship standings (excluding wildcards), and the team has been forced to relocate to its alternate Gold Coast facility in the wake of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Pressed further on remarks that “we’re working on something” for Bathurst, Ojeda did not rule out linking with Team Sydney.

“Yeah look, obviously I’m a Sydney boy, born and bred, and I still call it home to this day so there are aspirations to go with Team Sydney and keep it local,” said the 21-year-old.

“But ultimately I just want to make sure I make the right decision for me and not just try to get on the grid as quick as I can.”

The same willingness to be patient applies to his 2022 plans.

“Obviously my goal is to get to [the] Supercars [Championship], whether it is next year or the year after,” he said.

“It’s just about making sure that the next step you make is the right one, not just jumping at the first one because you want to get your name on the grid as quick as you can.

“So I want to be there, but there’s no rush.”

Ojeda is third in the Super2 standings, 66 points behind leader Broc Feeney, ahead of Round 3 of the season this weekend at Townsville.