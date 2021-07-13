> News > Super2

All Super2 competitors backing up for second Townsville event

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Tuesday 13th July, 2021 - 6:15pm

The Super2/Super3 field at the Townsville 500 event

All 16 Dunlop Super2 Series entries which ran at last weekend’s second round of the season are set to be back this weekend in Townsville.

According to the latest version of the Super2/Super3 entry list, which has been obtained by Speedcafe.com, there will be 16 cars from the second tier and nine cars from the third, compared to 16 and 10 in Round 2.

The only changes are in the Eggleston Motorsport ranks, with Jack Perkins taking over from Tim Blanchard in the #88 Super2 entry, and Super3 competitor Steven Page, whose VE Commodore is run by the Melbourne squad, an absentee.

At Image Racing, Jaylyn Robotham is set to be back on the grid thanks to an ongoing effort in Townsville, assisted by technical partner Erebus Motorsport, to repair the #999 VF Commodore after his Practice 1 prang.

While events on consecutive weekends are unusual for the Repco Supercars Championship, the effort for the Super2 teams is particularly impressive considering their small crews and the significant proportion of part-time personnel.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney leads the Super2 Series after a sweep of Round 2, while Michael Anderson heads Super3 after sharing the class wins with Nash Morris last weekend.

The sole practice session for Super2/Super3 this weekend takes place on Saturday at 08:50 local time/AEST.

Entry list: Round 3, Reid Park Street Circuit

Num Cat Team/Sponsor Motorsport Australia competitor Driver Car
5 DS3 Anderson Motorsport Anderson Motorsport Michael Anderson FG Falcon
6 DS2 Triple Eight Race Engineering Triple Eight Race Engineering Pty Ltd Angelo Mouzouris VF Commodore
11 DS2 Brema Group Racing Brema Group Racing Zane Morse VF Commodore
18 DS2 Adventure Kings Matt Chahda Matt Chahda FGX Falcon
24 DS3 North West Recycling David Murphy David Murphy FG Falcon
27 DS2 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM MW Motorsport Tyler Everingham Altima
28 DS2 Natural Gas & Water / MWM MW Motorsport Josh Fife Altima
30 DS2 Matt Stone Racing Matt Stone Racing Pty Ltd Aaron Seton VF Commodore
31 DS2 Jayco / MWM MW Motorsport Jayden Ojeda Altima
35 DS3 Unit Racing Matt Stone Racing Pty Ltd Jason Gomersall FG Falcon
38 DS2 Eggleston Motorsport Eggleston Motorsport Australia Pty Ltd Jack Sipp VF Commodore
39 DS3 Vectra Corp Matt Stone Racing Pty Ltd Chris Smerdon FG Falcon
49 DS2 Joss Group / Image Racing Image Racing Jordan Boys VF Commodore
54 DS2 Eggleston Motorsport Eggleston Motorsport Australia Pty Ltd Matt McLean VF Commodore
61 DS3 Image Racing Image Racing Reef McCarthy FG Falcon
67 DS3 Flash Bush Motorsport Nemo Racing Nash Morris FG Falcon
69 DS2 Dial Before You Dig Jon McCorkindale Jon McCorkindale VF Commodore
75 DS3 Linc Scaffolding Brendan Strong Brendan Strong VE Commodore
77 DS3 Mr HDT Race Cars Blake Fardell Blake Fardell VE Commodore
78 DS2 Best Leisure Industries Tickford Racing Pty Ltd Zak Best FGX Falcon
88 DS2 Eggleston Motorsport Eggleston Motorsport Australia Pty Ltd Jack Perkins VF Commodore
96 DS3 Collins Racing Gary Collins Gary Collins VE II Commodore
777 DS2 Red Hot Couriers / MWM MW Motorsport Declan Fraser Altima
888 DS2 Triple Eight Race Engineering Triple Eight Race Engineering Pty Ltd Broc Feeney VF Falcon
999 DS2 Rare Spares / Image Racing Image Racing Jaylyn Robotham VF Falcon

