All Super2 competitors backing up for second Townsville event
The Super2/Super3 field at the Townsville 500 event
All 16 Dunlop Super2 Series entries which ran at last weekend’s second round of the season are set to be back this weekend in Townsville.
According to the latest version of the Super2/Super3 entry list, which has been obtained by Speedcafe.com, there will be 16 cars from the second tier and nine cars from the third, compared to 16 and 10 in Round 2.
The only changes are in the Eggleston Motorsport ranks, with Jack Perkins taking over from Tim Blanchard in the #88 Super2 entry, and Super3 competitor Steven Page, whose VE Commodore is run by the Melbourne squad, an absentee.
At Image Racing, Jaylyn Robotham is set to be back on the grid thanks to an ongoing effort in Townsville, assisted by technical partner Erebus Motorsport, to repair the #999 VF Commodore after his Practice 1 prang.
While events on consecutive weekends are unusual for the Repco Supercars Championship, the effort for the Super2 teams is particularly impressive considering their small crews and the significant proportion of part-time personnel.
Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney leads the Super2 Series after a sweep of Round 2, while Michael Anderson heads Super3 after sharing the class wins with Nash Morris last weekend.
The sole practice session for Super2/Super3 this weekend takes place on Saturday at 08:50 local time/AEST.
CLICK HERE for event schedule
Entry list: Round 3, Reid Park Street Circuit
|Num
|Cat
|Team/Sponsor
|Motorsport Australia competitor
|Driver
|Car
|5
|DS3
|Anderson Motorsport
|Anderson Motorsport
|Michael Anderson
|FG Falcon
|6
|DS2
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Triple Eight Race Engineering Pty Ltd
|Angelo Mouzouris
|VF Commodore
|11
|DS2
|Brema Group Racing
|Brema Group Racing
|Zane Morse
|VF Commodore
|18
|DS2
|Adventure Kings
|Matt Chahda
|Matt Chahda
|FGX Falcon
|24
|DS3
|North West Recycling
|David Murphy
|David Murphy
|FG Falcon
|27
|DS2
|Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM
|MW Motorsport
|Tyler Everingham
|Altima
|28
|DS2
|Natural Gas & Water / MWM
|MW Motorsport
|Josh Fife
|Altima
|30
|DS2
|Matt Stone Racing
|Matt Stone Racing Pty Ltd
|Aaron Seton
|VF Commodore
|31
|DS2
|Jayco / MWM
|MW Motorsport
|Jayden Ojeda
|Altima
|35
|DS3
|Unit Racing
|Matt Stone Racing Pty Ltd
|Jason Gomersall
|FG Falcon
|38
|DS2
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Eggleston Motorsport Australia Pty Ltd
|Jack Sipp
|VF Commodore
|39
|DS3
|Vectra Corp
|Matt Stone Racing Pty Ltd
|Chris Smerdon
|FG Falcon
|49
|DS2
|Joss Group / Image Racing
|Image Racing
|Jordan Boys
|VF Commodore
|54
|DS2
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Eggleston Motorsport Australia Pty Ltd
|Matt McLean
|VF Commodore
|61
|DS3
|Image Racing
|Image Racing
|Reef McCarthy
|FG Falcon
|67
|DS3
|Flash Bush Motorsport
|Nemo Racing
|Nash Morris
|FG Falcon
|69
|DS2
|Dial Before You Dig
|Jon McCorkindale
|Jon McCorkindale
|VF Commodore
|75
|DS3
|Linc Scaffolding
|Brendan Strong
|Brendan Strong
|VE Commodore
|77
|DS3
|Mr HDT Race Cars
|Blake Fardell
|Blake Fardell
|VE Commodore
|78
|DS2
|Best Leisure Industries
|Tickford Racing Pty Ltd
|Zak Best
|FGX Falcon
|88
|DS2
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Eggleston Motorsport Australia Pty Ltd
|Jack Perkins
|VF Commodore
|96
|DS3
|Collins Racing
|Gary Collins
|Gary Collins
|VE II Commodore
|777
|DS2
|Red Hot Couriers / MWM
|MW Motorsport
|Declan Fraser
|Altima
|888
|DS2
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Triple Eight Race Engineering Pty Ltd
|Broc Feeney
|VF Falcon
|999
|DS2
|Rare Spares / Image Racing
|Image Racing
|Jaylyn Robotham
|VF Falcon
