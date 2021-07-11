> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Commodore V8 Supercar at Goodwood

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 11th July, 2021 - 9:20am

A Walkinshaw-built Holden Commodore V8 Supercar is driven up Goodwood’s famous hill climb course by Ric Wood at this weekend’s Festival of Speed.

