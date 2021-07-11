Murray snaps Hill streak in Carrera Cup crash-fest
VIDEO: Commodore V8 Supercar at Goodwood
Feeney ‘doing everything he can’ to replace Whincup
Supercars confident in calendar despite COVID-19 threat
De Pasquale willing to take risks in pursuit of Triple Eight duo
SPOTLIGHT: Mike Dixon, Show Us Ya Slotz
Tickford trio deflated by ‘underwhelming’ outing
Mad Cow Tavern ready for big week in Townsville
‘No hiding’ from tough day for Mostert
Van Gisbergen, Whincup ‘almost killed each other’ in Race 15 battle
Murray penalised, loses race win
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]