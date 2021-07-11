Seton penalised for Mouzouris Super2 hit

Aaron Seton has been penalised 25 series points after taking out Angelo Mouzouris in Race 2 of Round 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series in Townsville.

The Matt Stone Racing driver locked up at Turn 2 on Lap 2 and careered into Mouzouris from two cars back, sending the latter’s Triple Eight VF Commodore spinning.

Seton was out on the spot while the driver on the receiving end proceeded no further than back to pit lane with terminal rear suspension damage.

“Following a review of the Broadcast footage, the Stewards in consultation with the DRD and DSA determined Car 30, Aaron Seaton [sic] in breach of Schedule B2 – Article 2.1.1 Careless Driving,” read the stewards report.

“Car 30 made contact with Car 6 at Turn 2 on Lap 2 resulting in Car 6 retiring from Race 2.

“The Stewards imposed a penalty of Loss of 25 Driver Championship Points on Car 30.”

Seton thus drops one spot to 13th in the series, swapping positions with Eggleston Motorsport’s Jack Sipp.

“It was obviously surprising, or quite a fright, actually,” said Mouzouris after he got back to the lane.

“We were halfway through the corner into Turn 2, made up a couple of positions in the first couple of laps, which was awesome, but nothing I could have done.

“Unfortunately, the car wasn’t able to finish, just from the damage that was sustained, but yeah, move on.”

Glenn Seton, Aaron’s father and an engineer in MSR’s Super2 and Super3 programmes, observed, “It looks like he’s just gone down there too deep and tried to defend a little bit to the guy behind because naturally that’s what you do on your first lap, you try and protect your spot.

“He’s just got up over the middle of the road which has got a bit of a hump and got on the brake and locked the front inside brake because it’s on the other side of the road.

“Once you lock a front, you’re a passenger, because you’re carrying so much momentum. With the brakes locked, you just can’t do anything.

“He’ll be pretty hard on himself. He was pretty hard on himself with yesterday [when] he lost a few spots, but he’ll be very hard on himself today, which is really sad.”

Image Racing’s Jordan Boys was also pinged by officials, for the contact he made with Tyler Everingham in passing the #27 Nissan Altima on Lap 10.

The five-second time penalty relegates Car #49 from fourth at the chequered flag to fifth, behind Tickford Racing’s Zak Best, while Everingham remains sixth.

The latter had received a touch from Boys at Turn 2, leading to a change for fifth position at the other end of Charters Towers Road.

“Following a request for an investigation from MW Motorsport alleging Car 49 made contact with Car 27 on Lap 10 at Turn 2 resulting in loss of a position by Car 27,” stewards advised.

“Following a review of the Broadcast footage the Stewards determined a breach of Schedule B2 – Article 2.1.1 Careless Driving Careless Driving.

“The Stewards imposed a Post-Race Time penalty of 5 seconds on Car 49.”

Best remains second in the series points at a reduced, 42-point deficit to Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney, who dominated Round 2, while Boys continues to hold eighth.

Zane Morse was also a victim of the Seton-Mouzouris incident, shunting Josh Fife’s Altima when the MW Motorsport driver checked up behind Car #6 and ultimately retiring his VF Commodore.

Round 3 of the Super2 Series supports the WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint next weekend (July 17-18).

Results: Race 2 Updated

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Laps Race time 1 888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Holden Commodore VF S2 16 23:35.4233 2 88 Eggleston Motorsport Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore VF S2 16 23:40.4673 3 31 Jayco / MWM Jayden Ojeda Nissan Altima S2 16 23:42.1360 4 78 Best Leisure Industries Zak Best Ford Falcon FG/X S2 16 23:48.5757 5 49 Joss Group / Image Racing Jordan Boys Holden Commodore VF S2 16 23:48.6435 6 27 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM Tyler Everingham Nissan Altima S2 16 23:51.4365 7 777 Red Hot Couriers / MWM Declan Fraser Nissan Altima S2 16 23:52.7741 8 54 Eggleston Motorsport Matthew McLean Holden Commodore VF S2 16 23:54.1624 9 69 Dial Before You Dig Jon McCorkindale Holden Commodore VF S2 16 23:54.9160 10 38 Eggleston Motorsport Jack Sipp Holden Commodore VF S2 16 23:56.0367 11 18 Adventure Kings Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X S2 16 23:57.4243 12 28 Natural Gas and Water / MWM Josh Fife Nissan Altima S2 16 23:57.8261 13 67 Flash Bush Motorsport Nash Morris Ford Falcon FG CH 16 23:59.8017 14 5 Anderson Motorsport Michael Anderson Ford Falcon FG SC3 16 24:03.7118 15 61 Image Racing Reef McCarthy Ford Falcon FG CH 16 24:05.4535 16 75 Linc Scaffolding Brendan Strong Holden Commodore VE SC3 16 24:05.8336 17 77 Mr HDT Race Cars Blake Fardell Holden Commodore VE CH 16 24:06.1933 18 35 Unit Racing Jason Gomersall Ford Falcon FG SC3 16 24:18.0240 19 24 North West Recycling David Murphy Ford Falcon FG SC3 16 24:20.3600 20 2 Page Bros Jayco Steven Page Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 16 24:22.6112 21 96 Collins Racing Gary Collins Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 16 24:40.7251 NC 39 Vectra Group Chris Smerdon Ford Falcon FG SC3 6 10:26.4579 NC 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF S2 3 26:11.6995 NC 6 Triple Eight Race Engineering Angelo Mouzouris Holden Commodore VF S2 1 1:26.3628 NC 30 Matt Stone Racing Aaron Seton Holden Commodore VF S2 1 1:27.1029

