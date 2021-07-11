Payne wins Race 3, Murray clinches round victory

Matthew Payne has taken the first win of his Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia career to complete a strong weekend in Townsville.

Having qualified on pole position yesterday, Race 1 proved a disaster for the young Kiwi as he failed to get off the start line and instantly dropped to last.

After recovering to 10th, Payne progressed to third in this morning’s race and went two better in Race 3.

That came as front-row starter Cameron Hill came off second-best in a series of opening lap battles, dropping to fifth in the process.

With race leader Cooper Murray in his sights, Payne took his opportunity at Turn 13 on the sixth lap and emerged ahead.

He would go on to win by nearly three seconds.

“It was an awesome race, I got a great start behind the front row and followed them into Turn 1, Cooper looked like he locked up a bit and ran Cam wide and I snuck under him a grabbed second place,” said Payne.

“Cooper was really quick, I managed to pull him in and get passed and pull a gap from there.

“I love the track, the car was awesome and very balanced the whole race.

“P1 is a little long time coming for us as we’ve qualified pole twice, so to do this in our third race is just awesome.”

Murray stayed second, which was enough to secure round honours.

“I love it here, been here twice and I’ve won the round twice,” said Murray.

“It’s an amazing track and it was good that we could come back here this year.

“I know I had to beat Cam in the last race to take the round win, but it’s a great reward for the team and I’m just glad that we’re back on top.”

Aaron Love rounded out the Race 3 podium, with Hill fourth and Harri Jones fifth.

Geoff Emery beat Stephen Grove to the Pro-Am class race win, but the latter hung on to top the round.

“It was a tough race, but Geoff is a great guy to race, he’s got good vision and it’s great to go against him,” said Grove.

“Our weekend was pretty good, I was disappointed I couldn’t push much more in the last race, but to finish in P1 overall is a good result.

“The good thing is I don’t get back into the (Porsche 911) GT3 R until September so I can just focus on driving this car, so I’m looking forward to next round.”

Race 3 results: Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Townsville