Feeney completes Townsville Super2 sweep

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney has completed a sweep of Round 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at the NTI Townsville 500.

The 18-year-old not only won both races around the Reid Park Street Circuit, but topped all six sessions which were held over the course of the weekend and now leads the series by 51 points.

Despite two Safety Car periods in a contest shortened to 16 laps from a scheduled 21, Feeney won Race 2 by a margin of 5.0440s over Eggleston Motorsport’s Tim Blanchard.

MW Motorsport’s Jayden Ojeda took third while Angelo Mouzouris, in the other Triple Eight entry, was one of four non-finishers after being taken out by Matt Stone Racing’s Aaron Seton.

“What a weekend,” exclaimed Feeney, post-race.

“I just can’t thank my team enough. I dream of this stuff, you know? The red number [denoting series leader] went on this morning, I was so excited.

“It’s literally what I have been dreaming of for the past couple of years and a cleans weep this weekend… Every session, we have been on top, and the pace in this car is unbelievable.

“I can’t wait to come back here next weekend. I’ve got a few little things I can tune up myself and hopefully we can make it another good weekend next time.”

The field had to be sent for an extra formation lap after Super3 driver Chris Smerdon (#39 Matt Stone Racing FG Falcon) was late to leave the grid due to a flat battery.

Feeney (#888 VF Commodore) led the field away from pole as Blanchard (#88 VF Commodore) launched from the second row into second position.

Ojeda (#31 Nissan Altima) took third when he went down the inside of Zak Best (#78 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon) at the first braking zone, and Tyler Everingham (#27 MWM Nissan Altima) relieved Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon) of fifth at Turn 7.

Jordan Boys (#49 Image Racing VF Commodore) did likewise at Turn 11 to claim sixth, and Matt McLean (#54 Eggleston VF Commodore) was able to drive through the gap which he made.

Feeney was already 1.6s to the good at the end of the standing lap as Ojeda applied the pressure to Blanchard, but the race was soon brought under Safety Car for a big crunch at Turn 2.

That was Seton locking up and nailing the #6 VF Commodore of Mouzouris, who had been running ninth, from a way back.

The #30 VF Commodore had to be recovered while Mouzouris pitted with left-rear suspension damage, with the matter going to a post-race investigation.

Zane Morse (#11 Zane Morse VF Commodore) was also a victim of the incident, retiring with a bruised front end due to the concertina which ensued.

A restart came on Lap 6 and Ojeda dived down the inside of Blanchard at Turn 11, but could not make the pass stick.

The youngster continued to attack the Super2 returnee and while that allowed Feeney to skip almost 2.8s clear, another Safety Car on Lap 8 wiped out most of Car #888’s lead again.

The neutralisation was to clear Car #39, which had stopped again, before the race went green on Lap 10.

Ojeda continued to try and find a way by Blanchard but no one was getting anywhere near Feeney, who was 1.5s ahead just one lap after the restart.

Car #888 continued to gallop up the road, while Blanchard saw off Ojeda to take the chequered flag 1.6687s ahead of the #31 Altima.

A number of willing stoushes unfolded behind them in the final seven laps, with Boys profiting the most.

He nabbed fifth from Everingham as they ran up Charters Towers Road (Turn 2 to Turn 3) on the restart lap, then went underneath Best on Lap 12 at Turn 2.

McLean was making a habit of following Boys whenever the Image driver made room with a pass, but ended up back in a big battle with Chahda, among others.

Ultimately, Boys claimed fourth while Best retained second in the series with a race result of fifth.

Everingham was classified sixth, ahead of Declan Fraser (#777 MWM Nissan Altima) and McLean, the latter of whom was top rookie for the round again.

Jon McCorkindale (#69 Mac Motorsport VF Commodore) finished ninth in just his second race in Super2, with Jack Sipp (#38 Eggleston VF Commodore) rounding out the top 10.

A couple of late lock-ups saw Chahda slip to 11th at the chequers, ahead of Josh Fife (#28 MWM Nissan Altima).

Nash Morris won the Super3 class in 13th outright in the #67 Flash Bush Motorsport FG Falcon, one position and almost four seconds up on Michael Anderson (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon).

Super2 and Super3 are back on the support card when the WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint takes place next weekend (July 17-18).

Results: Race 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Laps Race time 1 888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Holden Commodore VF S2 16 23:35.4233 2 88 Eggleston Motorsport Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore VF S2 16 23:40.4673 3 31 Jayco / MWM Jayden Ojeda Nissan Altima S2 16 23:42.1360 4 49 Joss Group / Image Racing Jordan Boys Holden Commodore VF S2 16 23:43.6435 5 78 Best Leisure Industries Zak Best Ford Falcon FG/X S2 16 23:48.5757 6 27 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM Tyler Everingham Nissan Altima S2 16 23:51.4365 7 777 Red Hot Couriers / MWM Declan Fraser Nissan Altima S2 16 23:52.7741 8 54 Eggleston Motorsport Matthew McLean Holden Commodore VF S2 16 23:54.1624 9 69 Dial Before You Dig Jon McCorkindale Holden Commodore VF S2 16 23:54.9160 10 38 Eggleston Motorsport Jack Sipp Holden Commodore VF S2 16 23:56.0367 11 18 Adventure Kings Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X S2 16 23:57.4243 12 28 Natural Gas and Water / MWM Josh Fife Nissan Altima S2 16 23:57.8261 13 67 Flash Bush Motorsport Nash Morris Ford Falcon FG CH 16 23:59.8017 14 5 Anderson Motorsport Michael Anderson Ford Falcon FG SC3 16 24:03.7118 15 61 Image Racing Reef McCarthy Ford Falcon FG CH 16 24:05.4535 16 75 Linc Scaffolding Brendan Strong Holden Commodore VE SC3 16 24:05.8336 17 77 Mr HDT Race Cars Blake Fardell Holden Commodore VE CH 16 24:06.1933 18 35 Unit Racing Jason Gomersall Ford Falcon FG SC3 16 24:18.0240 19 24 North West Recycling David Murphy Ford Falcon FG SC3 16 24:20.3600 20 2 Page Bros Jayco Steven Page Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 16 24:22.6112 21 96 Collins Racing Gary Collins Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 16 24:40.7251 NC 39 Vectra Group Chris Smerdon Ford Falcon FG SC3 6 10:26.4579 NC 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF S2 3 26:11.6995 NC 6 Triple Eight Race Engineering Angelo Mouzouris Holden Commodore VF S2 1 1:26.3628 NC 30 Matt Stone Racing Aaron Seton Holden Commodore VF S2 1 1:27.1029

Series points: Super2

Pos Driver Pts 1 Broc Feeney 540 2 Zak Best 489 3 Jayden Ojeda 474 4 Matthew Chahda 408 5 Matthew McLean 393 6 Declan Fraser 360 7 Tyler Everingham 354 8 Jordan Boys 345 9 Angelo Mouzouris 288 10 Jack Sipp 282 11 Tim Blanchard 267 12 Aaron Seton 225 13 Zane Morse 210 14 Jaylyn Robotham 198 15 Josh Fife 159 16 Jon McCorkindale 153 17 Bradley Neill 135

Series points: Super3