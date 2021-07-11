> News > Super2

Feeney blazes to second straight Super2 pole

By Daniel Herrero

Sunday 11th July, 2021 - 10:07am

Broc Feeney

Broc Feeney has claimed a second straight Dunlop Super2 Series pole position in Qualifying for Race 2 of Round 2 at Townsville.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver is now unbeaten in the five sessions held so far at the Reid Park Street Circuit this weekend having finished the latest hit-out four tenths clear of the field.

Having reclaimed the series lead with his Race 1 win, he will be joined on the front row by pre-Townsville series leader Zak Best, while Jayden Ojeda ended up third on the grid.

Feeney (#888 VF Commodore) belted out a 1:14.0830s on his first flyer, a tenth up on his pole time from the morning prior, despite reportedly starting on his Practice 2 tyres.

Once again, MW Motorsport’s drivers took a slightly different approach, Ojeda working up to a 1:14.3610s on his second complete lap and a 1:14.1530s next time around.

That left the #31 Nissan Altima second on the timing screen and it remained there until Best drove the #78 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon to a 1:14.1307s on his second run.

Ojeda was, by then, back in the pits and not to return, but Feeney was pushing again.

His first lap of the run was not brilliant but his second was a 1:13.7210s which consolidated the 18-year-old’s hold on top spot.

“Man, it felt so good out there,” said Feeney.

“I made a muckery of my first lap, tuned it up a little bit for the second lap and I was so happy with that. I nailed the first sector and I knew if I put the rest of the lap together, it would be pretty good.

“I was so pumped when I came across the line and saw that time, so it’s a credit to this team. I’ve got a fast car and we have got to do it again this afternoon.”

Tim Blanchard was a late mover to fourth with a 1:14.3781s in the #88 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore, with Row 3 to be an all-MW Motorsport affair of Tyler Everingham (#27 Nissan Altima) inside of Josh Fife (#28 Nissan Altima).

Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon), Jordan Boys (#49 Image Racing VF Commodore), Aaron Seton (#30 Matt Stone Racing VF Commodore), and Angelo Mouzouris (#6 Triple Eight VF Commodore).

The latter was second to team-mate Feeney initially with a 1:14.8258s on his first flyer but went no quicker thereafter.

In the Super3 segment of qualifying, Nash Morris secured a career-first pole position in any category of racing.

The son of Paul set the two fastest laps in the #67 Flash Bush Motorsport FG Falcon, a 1:16.2923s and then a 1:15.9788s right at the start of the session, while Michael Anderson (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon) ended up second in class on a 1:16.3734s.

They are set to start 15th and 17th outright when the second and final, 21-lap race of the weekend gets underway this afternoon at 13:25 local time/AEST.

Results: Qualifying for Race 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Fastest lap Split
1 888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Holden Commodore VF S2 1:13.7210  
2 78 Best Leisure Industries Zak Best Ford Falcon FG/X S2 1:14.1307 0:00.4097
3 31 Jayco / MWM Jayden Ojeda Nissan Altima S2 1:14.1530 0:00.4320
4 88 Eggleston Motorsport Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore VF S2 1:14.3781 0:00.6571
5 27 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM Tyler Everingham Nissan Altima S2 1:14.4395 0:00.7185
6 28 Natural Gas and Water / MWM Josh Fife Nissan Altima S2 1:14.6095 0:00.8885
7 18 Adventure Kings Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X S2 1:14.6347 0:00.9137
8 49 Joss Group / Image Racing Jordan Boys Holden Commodore VF S2 1:14.6364 0:00.9154
9 30 Matt Stone Racing Aaron Seton Holden Commodore VF S2 1:14.8053 0:01.0843
10 6 Triple Eight Race Engineering Angelo Mouzouris Holden Commodore VF S2 1:14.8258 0:01.1048
11 777 Red Hot Couriers / MWM Declan Fraser Nissan Altima S2 1:14.8407 0:01.1197
12 54 Eggleston Motorsport Matthew McLean Holden Commodore VF S2 1:14.8910 0:01.1700
13 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF S2 1:14.9386 0:01.2176
14 69 Dial Before You Dig Jon McCorkindale Holden Commodore VF S2 1:15.3817 0:01.6607
15 67 Flash Bush Motorsport Nash Morris Ford Falcon FG CH 1:15.9788 0:02.2578
16 38 Eggleston Motorsport Jack Sipp Holden Commodore VF S2 1:16.0584 0:02.3374
17 5 Anderson Motorsport Michael Anderson Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:16.3734 0:02.6524
18 35 Unit Racing Jason Gomersall Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:17.0619 0:03.3409
19 77 Mr HDT Race Cars Blake Fardell Holden Commodore VE CH 1:17.1257 0:03.4047
20 61 Image Racing Reef McCarthy Ford Falcon FG CH 1:17.1851 0:03.4641
21 75 Linc Scaffolding Brendan Strong Holden Commodore VE SC3 1:17.5319 0:03.8109
22 39 Vectra Group Chris Smerdon Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:18.6438 0:04.9228
23 2 Page Bros Jayco Steven Page Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 1:19.1421 0:05.4211
24 24 North West Recycling David Murphy Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:19.8293 0:06.1083
25 96 Collins Racing Gary Collins Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 1:21.2253 0:07.5043

