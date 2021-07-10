Van Gisbergen on provisional pole for Race 15, Mostert 17th

Shane van Gisbergen provisionally sits on pole for Race 15 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the NTI Townsville 500, for which Chaz Mostert qualified 17th.

Van Gisbergen will be last out in this afternoon’s Top 10 Shootout after clocking a 1:12.2801s in the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing ZB Commodore, with CoolDrive Racing’s Tim Slade next-quickest.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team’s Anton De Pasquale was last into the one-lap dash, but Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Mostert will be a notable omission.

De Pasquale’s team-mate Will Davison (#17 Mustang) was fastest after the first flyers with a 1:12.3869s, 0.0050s away from van Gisbergen’s Friday practice pace-setter and 0.0960s up on Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang).

Van Gisbergen went only 1:14.8453s on his first timed lap but nailed a 1:12.2801s next time through, before Nick Percat (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore) moved to third with a 1:12.4349s.

Mostert was only 15th ahead of the final runs with a 1:12.8374s in the #25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online ZB Commodore meaning he had to go again, as everyone else chose to do so.

The top 10 changed little in those last few minutes of the quarter-hour session, with Slade the only new addition.

Jamie Whincup (#88 ZB Commodore) got as high as second when he improved to a 1:12.3740s before James Courtney (#44 Boost Mobile Mustang) crept up with a 1:12.4954s.

It was after the chequered flag that Slade, on his third set of tyres, set a 1:12.3461s in the #3 Mustang which bumped Andre Heimgartner (#7 Ned Mustang) out of the Shootout.

The top 10 all told was thus van Gisbergen, Slade, Whincup, Davison, Percat, Waters, Courtney, Jack Le Brocq (#5 Truck Assist Mustang), David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang), and De Pasquale (#11 Mustang).

Heimgartner will share Row 6 with Scott Pye (#20 DeWalt ZB Commodore), while Erebus Motorsport locks out Row 7 with Brodie Kostecki (#99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore) 13th and Will Brown (#9 Pedders ZB Commodore) 14th.

Macauley Jones (#96 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore) ended up 15th, ahead of WAU duo Bryce Fullwood (#2 Mobil 1 Middy’s ZB Commodore) and Mostert.

The latter went no quicker on his final run, aborting the lap he was on when the chequered flag came out.

The Top 10 Shootout is scheduled to get underway at 13:05 local time/AEST.

Results: Qualifying for Race 15, NTI Townsville 500