Van Gisbergen on provisional pole for Race 15, Mostert 17th

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Saturday 10th July, 2021 - 11:43am

Shane van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen provisionally sits on pole for Race 15 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the NTI Townsville 500, for which Chaz Mostert qualified 17th.

Van Gisbergen will be last out in this afternoon’s Top 10 Shootout after clocking a 1:12.2801s in the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing ZB Commodore, with CoolDrive Racing’s Tim Slade next-quickest.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team’s Anton De Pasquale was last into the one-lap dash, but Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Mostert will be a notable omission.

De Pasquale’s team-mate Will Davison (#17 Mustang) was fastest after the first flyers with a 1:12.3869s, 0.0050s away from van Gisbergen’s Friday practice pace-setter and 0.0960s up on Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang).

Van Gisbergen went only 1:14.8453s on his first timed lap but nailed a 1:12.2801s next time through, before Nick Percat (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore) moved to third with a 1:12.4349s.

Mostert was only 15th ahead of the final runs with a 1:12.8374s in the #25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online ZB Commodore meaning he had to go again, as everyone else chose to do so.

The top 10 changed little in those last few minutes of the quarter-hour session, with Slade the only new addition.

Jamie Whincup (#88 ZB Commodore) got as high as second when he improved to a 1:12.3740s before James Courtney (#44 Boost Mobile Mustang) crept up with a 1:12.4954s.

It was after the chequered flag that Slade, on his third set of tyres, set a 1:12.3461s in the #3 Mustang which bumped Andre Heimgartner (#7 Ned Mustang) out of the Shootout.

The top 10 all told was thus van Gisbergen, Slade, Whincup, Davison, Percat, Waters, Courtney, Jack Le Brocq (#5 Truck Assist Mustang), David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang), and De Pasquale (#11 Mustang).

Heimgartner will share Row 6 with Scott Pye (#20 DeWalt ZB Commodore), while Erebus Motorsport locks out Row 7 with Brodie Kostecki (#99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore) 13th and Will Brown (#9 Pedders ZB Commodore) 14th.

Macauley Jones (#96 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore) ended up 15th, ahead of WAU duo Bryce Fullwood (#2 Mobil 1 Middy’s ZB Commodore) and Mostert.

The latter went no quicker on his final run, aborting the lap he was on when the chequered flag came out.

The Top 10 Shootout is scheduled to get underway at 13:05 local time/AEST.

Results: Qualifying for Race 15, NTI Townsville 500

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Team Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1:12.2801  
2 3 CoolDrive Racing Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1:12.3461 0:00.0660
3 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Team Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1:12.3740 0:00.0939
4 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:12.3869 0:00.1068
5 8 R&J Batteries Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1:12.4349 0:00.1548
6 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:12.4829 0:00.2028
7 44 Boost Mobile Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:12.4954 0:00.2153
8 5 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1:12.5736 0:00.2935
9 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:12.5909 0:00.3108
10 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:12.6556 0:00.3755
11 7 NED Whisky Racing Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1:12.6749 0:00.3948
12 20 DEWALT Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1:12.6837 0:00.4036
13 99 Erebus Boost Mobile Racing Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1:12.6951 0:00.4150
14 9 Erebus Pedders Racing William Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1:12.7074 0:00.4273
15 96 Coca-Cola Racing Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1:12.8036 0:00.5235
16 2 Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:12.8334 0:00.5533
17 25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1:12.8374 0:00.5573
18 35 Yellow Cover Racing Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1:12.8475 0:00.5674
19 14 Pizza Hut Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:12.9121 0:00.6320
20 34 UNIT Racing Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1:12.9554 0:00.6753
21 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1:12.9880 0:00.7079
22 4 SCT Logistics Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.1634 0:00.8833
23 19 Local Legends Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.3319 0:01.0518
24 22 Team SYDNEY Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.4965 0:01.2164

