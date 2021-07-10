Feeney dominates Townsville Super2 opener
NASCAR awaiting Next Gen crash test review
Courtney: 250km race will ‘sort the men from the boys’
Murray wins Carrera Cup opener but faces nervous wait
Van Gisbergen blitzes Supercars field in Townsville Shootout
LIVE: Day 2 at the Townsville 500
Payne tops Carrera Cup qualifying in Townsville
Van Gisbergen on provisional pole for Race 15, Mostert 17th
Feeney picks up maiden Super2 pole
Espargaro: Dovizioso not competitive on Aprilia
Robotham out for weekend after Super2 practice crash
Hyundai boss: ‘We have to become more in control of our own destiny’
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]