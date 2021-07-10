> News > Carrera Cup

Murray penalised, loses race win

By Connor O'Brien

Saturday 10th July, 2021 - 7:42pm

Cooper Murray runs ahead of Cameron Hill at Townsville

Cooper Murray has been slapped with a five-second penalty that has seen victory slip from his grasp in Race 1 of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia at Townsville.

Making matters worse, a timing issue discovered post-race – whereby margins were incorrectly reported after 17 laps when the race was actually declared after 16 – has increased the pain of that five-second sanction.

Murray has subsequently dropped off the podium to fourth, having been stung post-race for spinning then race leader Aaron Love on Lap 5.

The penalty promotes series leader Cameron Hill to first, David Wall to second and David Russell to third.

Hill now has won six races on the trot, as he continues to blitz the field in 2021.

“Pretty mental first race for the weekend, we started third which is pretty good seeing that we lacked a bit of pace yesterday in practice, but we tuned the car up for the race,” said the Canberran.

“Matt [Payne] stalling in front of me, only just missed him and from there was obviously a bit more action of front and we found ourselves in the lead briefly, before Cooper got back past me.

“I then settled into a rhythm and maintained my gap to him.

“I just [was] focusing on putting myself in good positions that weren’t too high-risk and [it] all fell our way which is good.”

The Carrera Cup field will line up for another two races tomorrow.

Carrera Cup results: Race 1, Townsville 500

Pos Car Driver Class Laps Race Time
1 111 Cameron Hill (ACT) Mobil Pro 16 20:17.8842
2 38 David Wall (NSW) Mobil Pro 16 20:19.1515
3 23 David Russell (Qld) Mobil Pro 16 20:19.8117
4 36 Cooper Murray (Vic) Mobil Pro / Michelin Junior 16 20:21.4431
5 338 Craig Lowndes (Qld) Mobil Pro 16 20:27.9990
6 76 Christian Pancione (Vic) Mobil Pro / Michelin Junior 16 20:28.7400
7 12 Harri Jones (Qld) Mobil Pro / Michelin Junior 16 20:29.5482
8 777 Simon Fallon (Vic) Mobil Pro / Michelin Junior 16 20:29.9994
9 77 Michael Almond (SA) Mobil Pro 16 20:30.0433
10 21 Matthew Payne (NZ) Mobil Pro / Michelin Junior 16 20:36.1145
11 4 Stephen Grove (Vic) Morris Finance Pro Am 16 20:50.4917
12 13 Sam Shahin (SA) Morris Finance Pro Am 16 20:51.1640
13 8 Nick McBride (Vic) Mobil Pro 16 20:51.8982
14 48 Geoff Emery (Vic) Morris Finance Pro Am 16 20:53.6270
15 22 Dean Cook (Vic) Morris Finance Pro Am 16 20:56.7742
16 9 Marc Cini (Vic) Morris Finance Pro Am 16 21:00.2499
17 74 Kyle Gurton (Vic) Mobil Pro 16 21:00.6047
18 20 Adrian Flack (Qld) Morris Finance Pro Am 16 21:17.3235
19 222 Scott Taylor (Qld) Morris Finance Pro Am 16 21:28.7739
DNF 78 Aaron Love (WA) Mobil Pro / Michelin Junior 7
DNF 28 Luke Youlden (Qld) Mobil Pro 7
DNF 100 Dale Wood (Vic) Mobil Pro 6

