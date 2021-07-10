> News > Super2

Feeney picks up maiden Super2 pole

By Daniel Herrero

Saturday 10th July, 2021 - 11:12am

Broc Feeney

Broc Feeney has his first ever pole position in the Dunlop Super2 Series after edging Jayden Ojeda in Qualifying for Race 1 of Round 2 at Townsville.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver clocked a 1:14.2135s during his latter run which knocked MW Motorsport’s Ojeda off his perch by a mere 0.0336s.

Triple Eight-built VF Commodores will also start from both sides of Row 2 this afternoon, with Eggleston Motorsport’s Tim Blanchard third and Matt Stone Racing’s Aaron Seton fourth, while series leader Zak Best took fifth in the #78 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon.

Feeney (#888 VF Commodore) was quick out of the box, beating his practice benchmark by almost three tenths with a 1:14.3441s on his first flyer, while team-mate Angelo Mouzouris (#6 VF Commodore) took up second on a 1:14.7415s.

Ojeda moved to second when he wheeled the #31 Nissan Altima to a 1:14.5311s in the sixth minute, and then to the top with a 1:14.2471s next time around.

That stood as best until Feeney came back out for his second run, usurping Ojeda in the second-last of 10 minutes despite his second sector being slower than personal-best.

Blanchard subsequently jumped to third in Car #88 with a 1:14.3735s, which shuffled Seton (#30 VF Commodore) and Best back, then set a 1:14.3291s after the chequered flag.

Mouzouris ended up sixth having found no improvement on his second run, with the top 10 rounded out by Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon), Tyler Everingham (#27 MWM Nissan Altima), Jordan Boys (#49 Image Racing VF Commodore), and Matt McLean (#54 Eggleston VF Commodore).

“I think there was a little bit [of pressure]; maybe it wasn’t the smartest going quickest in both sessions yesterday,” said Feeney.

“I’m excited, I’m so excited. What a way to start the weekend.

“Brother Gages (Michael Geoghegan), this one is for him, it would have been his birthday today. I know he will be watching from above so this one is for him.

“I cannot thank my team enough; I’m loving being in this team this year and the results are showing.”

The session saw the Super2 and Super3 classes qualify in separate groups for the first time, and it was Michael Anderson (Anderson Motorsport) who was best in the third tier.

He ended up 15th-fastest outright after driving his Tickford Racing-built #5 FG Falcon to a 1:15.9894s on his second of just three flying laps, one position and 0.1562s up on Nash Morris (#67 Flash Bush Motorsport FG Falcon).

Race 1, a 21-lapper, is due to start this afternoon at 14:25 local time/AEST.

Results: Qualifying for Race 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Fastest lap Split
1 888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Holden Commodore VF S2 1:14.2135
2 31 Jayco / MWM Jayden Ojeda Nissan Altima S2 1:14.2471 0:00.0336
3 88 Eggleston Motorsport Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore VF S2 1:14.3291 0:00.1156
4 30 Matt Stone Racing Aaron Seton Holden Commodore VF S2 1:14.4164 0:00.2029
5 78 Best Leisure Industries Zak Best Ford Falcon FG/X S2 1:14.5211 0:00.3076
6 6 Triple Eight Race Engineering Angelo Mouzouris Holden Commodore VF S2 1:14.7415 0:00.5280
7 18 Adventure Kings Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X S2 1:14.8023 0:00.5888
8 27 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM Tyler Everingham Nissan Altima S2 1:14.8251 0:00.6116
9 49 Joss Group / Image Racing Jordan Boys Holden Commodore VF S2 1:14.9666 0:00.7531
10 54 Eggleston Motorsport Matthew McLean Holden Commodore VF S2 1:14.9736 0:00.7601
11 777 Red Hot Couriers / MWM Declan Fraser Nissan Altima S2 1:15.0628 0:00.8493
12 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF S2 1:15.0695 0:00.8560
13 28 Natural Gas and Water / MWM Josh Fife Nissan Altima S2 1:15.1661 0:00.9526
14 69 Dial Before You Dig Jon McCorkindale Holden Commodore VF S2 1:15.5601 0:01.3466
15 5 Anderson Motorsport Michael Anderson Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:15.9894 0:01.7759
16 67 Flash Bush Motorsport Nash Morris Ford Falcon FG CH 1:16.1456 0:01.9321
17 38 Eggleston Motorsport Jack Sipp Holden Commodore VF S2 1:16.2022 0:01.9887
18 61 Image Racing Reef McCarthy Ford Falcon FG CH 1:16.8854 0:02.6719
19 77 Mr HDT Race Cars Blake Fardell Holden Commodore VE CH 1:17.1586 0:02.9451
20 35 Unit Racing Jason Gomersall Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:17.6116 0:03.3981
21 75 Linc Scaffolding Brendan Strong Holden Commodore VE SC3 1:17.6235 0:03.4100
22 24 North West Recycling David Murphy Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:19.2113 0:04.9978
23 39 Vectra Group Chris Smerdon Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:19.5718 0:05.3583
24 2 Page Bros Jayco Steven Page Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 1:22.5373 0:08.3238
25 96 Collins Racing Gary Collins Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 1:22.5736 0:08.3601

