Feeney picks up maiden Super2 pole

Broc Feeney has his first ever pole position in the Dunlop Super2 Series after edging Jayden Ojeda in Qualifying for Race 1 of Round 2 at Townsville.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver clocked a 1:14.2135s during his latter run which knocked MW Motorsport’s Ojeda off his perch by a mere 0.0336s.

Triple Eight-built VF Commodores will also start from both sides of Row 2 this afternoon, with Eggleston Motorsport’s Tim Blanchard third and Matt Stone Racing’s Aaron Seton fourth, while series leader Zak Best took fifth in the #78 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon.

Feeney (#888 VF Commodore) was quick out of the box, beating his practice benchmark by almost three tenths with a 1:14.3441s on his first flyer, while team-mate Angelo Mouzouris (#6 VF Commodore) took up second on a 1:14.7415s.

Ojeda moved to second when he wheeled the #31 Nissan Altima to a 1:14.5311s in the sixth minute, and then to the top with a 1:14.2471s next time around.

That stood as best until Feeney came back out for his second run, usurping Ojeda in the second-last of 10 minutes despite his second sector being slower than personal-best.

Blanchard subsequently jumped to third in Car #88 with a 1:14.3735s, which shuffled Seton (#30 VF Commodore) and Best back, then set a 1:14.3291s after the chequered flag.

Mouzouris ended up sixth having found no improvement on his second run, with the top 10 rounded out by Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon), Tyler Everingham (#27 MWM Nissan Altima), Jordan Boys (#49 Image Racing VF Commodore), and Matt McLean (#54 Eggleston VF Commodore).

“I think there was a little bit [of pressure]; maybe it wasn’t the smartest going quickest in both sessions yesterday,” said Feeney.

“I’m excited, I’m so excited. What a way to start the weekend.

“Brother Gages (Michael Geoghegan), this one is for him, it would have been his birthday today. I know he will be watching from above so this one is for him.

“I cannot thank my team enough; I’m loving being in this team this year and the results are showing.”

The session saw the Super2 and Super3 classes qualify in separate groups for the first time, and it was Michael Anderson (Anderson Motorsport) who was best in the third tier.

He ended up 15th-fastest outright after driving his Tickford Racing-built #5 FG Falcon to a 1:15.9894s on his second of just three flying laps, one position and 0.1562s up on Nash Morris (#67 Flash Bush Motorsport FG Falcon).

Race 1, a 21-lapper, is due to start this afternoon at 14:25 local time/AEST.

Results: Qualifying for Race 1