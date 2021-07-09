> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Speedcafe.com previews the Townsville 500

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 9th July, 2021 - 6:50am

Speedcafe.com senior journalist Simon Chapman previews this weekend’s NTI Townsville 500, which forms Round 6 of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship.

