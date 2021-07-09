Feeney quickest again in Townsville Super2 practice

Broc Feeney remains the pace-setter after the second and final practice session for Round 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at the NTI Townsville 500.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver was fastest for much of the 40-minute hit-out, snatching back first position with a 1:14.6281s after the chequered flag.

MW Motorsport Nissan Altima entries filled second and third, Josh Fife setting a personal best 1:14.8400s in Car #28 and Jayden Ojeda a 1:15.0621s.

Feeney (#888 VF Commodore) was a long way quicker than the rest through the opening runs, when he went 1:15.6144s, 1:15.1725s, and 1:15.3635s before pitting.

The best of those was already faster than he had gone in Practice 1, while next-best to that point in Practice 2 was team-mate Angelo Mouzouris (#6 VF Commodore) at 0.8472s adrift, with Aaron Seton (#30 Matt Stone Racing VF Commodore) 0.0051s further back.

Ojeda had a fairly eventful beginning to the session, torching a right-front tyre before coming to a stop between Turns 10 and 11 after around a dozen minutes.

He was able to re-fire Car #31 and drive back to the pits, but not before triggering what would only be a brief red flag.

When proceedings got back underway, Image Racing’s Jordan Boys (#49 VF Commodore) moved to second with a 1:15.6386s, before Matt McLean (#54 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore) took up third on a 1:15.9298s.

Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon) edged the latter with a 1:15.8451s in the 25th minute, then Boys improved marginally to a 1:15.6219s.

That was usurped by Seton’s 1:15.2288s and Tim Blanchard’s 1:15.3763s in the 34th minute, and the latter went faster again two laps later with a 1:15.3183s in the #88 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore.

By then, the rest were going for their qualifying simulations, leading to a flurry of personal best lap times.

Fife jumped nine spots to third when he laid down a 1:15.2895s inside the final three minutes, then Ojeda climbed 10 positions to second in setting a 1:15.1739s.

The former moved to the top when he set his fastest lap in the final minute before the chequered flag, at which point the latter went to a 1:15.0648s.

Ojeda improved yet again on his last lap, but not enough to dislodge Fife, before Feeney bettered both of them.

Seton ended up fourth, from Blanchard, Tyler Everingham (#27 MWM Nissan Altima), series leader Zak Best (#78 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon), Mouzouris, Zane Morse (#11 Zane Morse VF Commodore), and Declan Fraser (#777 MWM Nissan Altima).

Boys finished 11th-fastest, while Nash Morris (#67 Flash Bush Motorsport FG Falcon) topped the Super3 class in 16th outright on a 1:17.0520s, one position and 0.2095s ahead of Michael Anderson (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon).

Jaylyn Robotham missed the session after crashing the #999 Image VF Commodore when rain was falling early in Practice 1, but is hopeful of reappearing on-track before the weekend is out.

Practice 2 was runny in sunny conditions, although there was a report of patchy, light rain midway through proceedings.

Qualifying for Race 1 of the weekend, in which the field will be split along class lines, is set to start tomorrow at 10:35 local time/AEST.

Results to follow