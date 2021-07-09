Feeney fastest in rain-affected Super2 Practice 1

Broc Feeney
Broc Feeney has gone fastest in a rain-affected opening practice session for Round 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at the NTI Townsville 500.
The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver wound up on top from two drivers in Triple Eight-built cars, namely Eggleston Motorsport’s Tim Blanchard and Matt Stone Racing’s Aaron Seton.
Drizzle at the start of the 40-minute session caught out Super2 rookie Jaylyn Robotham (#999 Image Racing VF Commodore), who found the wall at Turn 8.
That drew a red flag in the seventh minute, at which time Feeney (#888 VF Commodore) held sway on a 1:17.3565s after three complete laps.
The precipitation ceased during that halt in track activity, leaving a dry albeit very green Reid Park Street Circuit when the session went green flag again in the 13th minute.
Feeney immediately lowered the benchmark to a 1:15.2700s while Blanchard (#88 VF Commodore), back in Super2 this weekend as preparation for the Bathurst 1000, started his second run with a next-best 1:15.6196s.
Another shower with around 15 minutes remaining in the session caught out a handful of big-name drivers, although none came to serious harm.
Jaylyn Robotham. Picture: Fox Sports
Feeney came close to setting an even faster lap inside the final five minutes, going quickest to the second sector but ultimately breaking the beam at a time of 1:15.3814s.
Blanchard remained second at 0.3496s adrift, with Seton almost that much further off the pace thanks to a 1:15.9498s during his second run in the #30 VF Commodore.
Jordan Boys (#49 Image Racing VF Commodore) ended up fourth, ahead of Tyler Everingham (#27 MW Motorsport Nissan Altima) and Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon).
Triple Eight’s Angelo Mouzouris (#6 VF Commodore) had an innocuous off at Turn 11 on his way to seventh, Josh Fife (#28 MWM Nissan Altima) was eighth, and Jayden Ojeda (#31 MWM Nissan Altima) finished ninth having had a big lock-up at Turn 1 during the second rain shower.
Super2 Series leader Zak Best (#78 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon) rounded out the top 10 and Michael Anderson (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon) was best of the Super3 class in 16th outright on a 1:18.0391s.
Practice 2, another 40-minute session, starts this afternoon at 13:35 local time/AEST.
Results: Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|888
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Broc Feeney
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|1:15.2700
|
|2
|88
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Tim Blanchard
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|1:15.6196
|0:00.3496
|3
|30
|Matt Stone Racing
|Aaron Seton
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|1:15.9498
|0:00.6798
|4
|49
|Joss Group / Image Racing
|Jordan Boys
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|1:15.9677
|0:00.6977
|5
|27
|Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM
|Tyler Everingham
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|1:16.1346
|0:00.8646
|6
|18
|Adventure Kings
|Matthew Chahda
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|S2
|1:16.1456
|0:00.8756
|7
|6
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Angelo Mouzouris
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|1:16.1741
|0:00.9041
|8
|28
|Natural Gas and Water / MWM
|Josh Fife
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|1:16.2077
|0:00.9377
|9
|31
|Jayco / MWM
|Jayden Ojeda
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|1:16.3102
|0:01.0402
|10
|78
|Best Leisure Industries
|Zak Best
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|S2
|1:16.4305
|0:01.1605
|11
|777
|Red Hot Couriers / MWM
|Declan Fraser
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|1:16.5193
|0:01.2493
|12
|11
|Brema Group Racing
|Zane Morse
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|1:16.5588
|0:01.2888
|13
|54
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Matthew McLean
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|1:16.6606
|0:01.3906
|14
|69
|Dial Before You Dig
|Jon McCorkindale
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|1:17.2660
|0:01.9960
|15
|38
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Jack Sipp
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|1:17.8074
|0:02.5374
|16
|5
|Anderson Motorsport
|Michael Anderson
|Ford Falcon FG
|SC3
|1:18.0391
|0:02.7691
|17
|67
|Flash Bush Motorsport
|Nash Morris
|Ford Falcon FG
|CH
|1:18.2010
|0:02.9310
|18
|35
|Unit Racing
|Jason Gomersall
|Ford Falcon FG
|SC3
|1:18.3310
|0:03.0610
|19
|77
|Mr HDT Race Cars
|Blake Fardell
|Holden Commodore VE
|CH
|1:18.8111
|0:03.5411
|20
|61
|Image Racing
|Reef McCarthy
|Ford Falcon FG
|CH
|1:19.3358
|0:04.0658
|21
|75
|Linc Scaffolding
|Brendan Strong
|Holden Commodore VE
|SC3
|1:20.0308
|0:04.7608
|22
|24
|North West Recycling
|David Murphy
|Ford Falcon FG
|SC3
|1:20.7881
|0:05.5181
|23
|39
|Vectra Group
|Chris Smerdon
|Ford Falcon FG
|SC3
|1:21.2453
|0:05.9753
|24
|999
|Rare Spares / Image Racing
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|1:21.5323
|0:06.2623
|25
|2
|Page Bros Jayco
|Steven Page
|Holden Commodore VE2
|SC3
|1:21.7104
|0:06.4404
|26
|96
|Collins Racing
|Gary Collins
|Holden Commodore VE2
|SC3
|1:25.9016
|0:10.6316
