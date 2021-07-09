> News > Super2

Feeney fastest in rain-affected Super2 Practice 1

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Friday 9th July, 2021 - 10:43am

Broc Feeney

Broc Feeney has gone fastest in a rain-affected opening practice session for Round 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at the NTI Townsville 500.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver wound up on top from two drivers in Triple Eight-built cars, namely Eggleston Motorsport’s Tim Blanchard and Matt Stone Racing’s Aaron Seton.

Drizzle at the start of the 40-minute session caught out Super2 rookie Jaylyn Robotham (#999 Image Racing VF Commodore), who found the wall at Turn 8.

That drew a red flag in the seventh minute, at which time Feeney (#888 VF Commodore) held sway on a 1:17.3565s after three complete laps.

The precipitation ceased during that halt in track activity, leaving a dry albeit very green Reid Park Street Circuit when the session went green flag again in the 13th minute.

Feeney immediately lowered the benchmark to a 1:15.2700s while Blanchard (#88 VF Commodore), back in Super2 this weekend as preparation for the Bathurst 1000, started his second run with a next-best 1:15.6196s.

Another shower with around 15 minutes remaining in the session caught out a handful of big-name drivers, although none came to serious harm.

Jaylyn Robotham. Picture: Fox Sports

Feeney came close to setting an even faster lap inside the final five minutes, going quickest to the second sector but ultimately breaking the beam at a time of 1:15.3814s.

Blanchard remained second at 0.3496s adrift, with Seton almost that much further off the pace thanks to a 1:15.9498s during his second run in the #30 VF Commodore.

Jordan Boys (#49 Image Racing VF Commodore) ended up fourth, ahead of Tyler Everingham (#27 MW Motorsport Nissan Altima) and Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon).

Triple Eight’s Angelo Mouzouris (#6 VF Commodore) had an innocuous off at Turn 11 on his way to seventh, Josh Fife (#28 MWM Nissan Altima) was eighth, and Jayden Ojeda (#31 MWM Nissan Altima) finished ninth having had a big lock-up at Turn 1 during the second rain shower.

Super2 Series leader Zak Best (#78 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon) rounded out the top 10 and Michael Anderson (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon) was best of the Super3 class in 16th outright on a 1:18.0391s.

Practice 2, another 40-minute session, starts this afternoon at 13:35 local time/AEST.

Results: Practice 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Fastest lap Split
1 888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Holden Commodore VF S2 1:15.2700  
2 88 Eggleston Motorsport Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore VF S2 1:15.6196 0:00.3496
3 30 Matt Stone Racing Aaron Seton Holden Commodore VF S2 1:15.9498 0:00.6798
4 49 Joss Group / Image Racing Jordan Boys Holden Commodore VF S2 1:15.9677 0:00.6977
5 27 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM Tyler Everingham Nissan Altima S2 1:16.1346 0:00.8646
6 18 Adventure Kings Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X S2 1:16.1456 0:00.8756
7 6 Triple Eight Race Engineering Angelo Mouzouris Holden Commodore VF S2 1:16.1741 0:00.9041
8 28 Natural Gas and Water / MWM Josh Fife Nissan Altima S2 1:16.2077 0:00.9377
9 31 Jayco / MWM Jayden Ojeda Nissan Altima S2 1:16.3102 0:01.0402
10 78 Best Leisure Industries Zak Best Ford Falcon FG/X S2 1:16.4305 0:01.1605
11 777 Red Hot Couriers / MWM Declan Fraser Nissan Altima S2 1:16.5193 0:01.2493
12 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF S2 1:16.5588 0:01.2888
13 54 Eggleston Motorsport Matthew McLean Holden Commodore VF S2 1:16.6606 0:01.3906
14 69 Dial Before You Dig Jon McCorkindale Holden Commodore VF S2 1:17.2660 0:01.9960
15 38 Eggleston Motorsport Jack Sipp Holden Commodore VF S2 1:17.8074 0:02.5374
16 5 Anderson Motorsport Michael Anderson Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:18.0391 0:02.7691
17 67 Flash Bush Motorsport Nash Morris Ford Falcon FG CH 1:18.2010 0:02.9310
18 35 Unit Racing Jason Gomersall Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:18.3310 0:03.0610
19 77 Mr HDT Race Cars Blake Fardell Holden Commodore VE CH 1:18.8111 0:03.5411
20 61 Image Racing Reef McCarthy Ford Falcon FG CH 1:19.3358 0:04.0658
21 75 Linc Scaffolding Brendan Strong Holden Commodore VE SC3 1:20.0308 0:04.7608
22 24 North West Recycling David Murphy Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:20.7881 0:05.5181
23 39 Vectra Group Chris Smerdon Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:21.2453 0:05.9753
24 999 Rare Spares / Image Racing Jaylyn Robotham Holden Commodore VF S2 1:21.5323 0:06.2623
25 2 Page Bros Jayco Steven Page Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 1:21.7104 0:06.4404
26 96 Collins Racing Gary Collins Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 1:25.9016 0:10.6316

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]