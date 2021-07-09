Coulthard enjoying being heard at Team Sydney

Fabian Coulthard has reiterated the different pleasures driving for Team Sydney is providing him with after a pressure-filled five years at DJR Team Penske.

Results this year for the #19 Local Legends Commodore have left a bit to be desired, with a top 10 result yet to come in either qualifying or race trim.

The 38-year-old is not hiding from that situation being below his expectations, but spoke of the enjoyment a more relaxed environment is offering him – as opposed to his previous half-decade in the pressure cooker that came with driving for DJRTP.

“Obviously not stoked with the results at the moment but everything is improving and heading in the right direction,” said Coulthard, who was eighth in Practice 1 this morning at the NTI Townsville 500.

“But yeah, it’s a little bit less stressed down here and I’m enjoying going racing. When you enjoy it, you’re a lot more relaxed.

“I get listened to now, which is nice, and we can steer the car and the team in a direction that suits me,” he added.

“So yeah, look, it’s a long process.

“I knew what I was getting myself into – it wasn’t going to happen overnight – but I think you’ve seen from the progress we’ve made from the start of the year to where we are at the moment, it’s all going in the right direction.”

The comment about input on direction of set-up and development comes after DJR’s Fords were known to be catered more so to champion team-mate Scott McLaughlin’s liking.

Coulthard has made no secret of his desire for rear stability, while McLaughlin typically enjoyed wrangling a loose car.

Opening practice at Townsville this morning offered cause for optimism, with Coulthard finishing the session just ahead of championship leader Shane van Gisbergen.

“So far, so good,” he assessed.

“The car is okay, it’s not amazing but we have got a little bit of time now and Practice 2 to make it a little bit better, so yeah, it’s a good start.”

Practice 2 for the Repco Supercars Championship will get underway at 15:05 AEST.