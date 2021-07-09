AORC’s Loveday round postponed

The BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship’s Loveday round has been rescheduled due to border restrictions.

The Can-Am Loveday 400 was to have been held on July 23-25 but is now set to unfold on September 24-26, given South Australia is currently closed to New South Wales and parts of Queensland.

“We’re a national event and we want to give everyone the opportunity to come, so we made the hard call to postpone until September and cross our fingers that we will be in a better position with border restrictions,” explained event organiser Tony Whateley.

“Currently, South Australia has closed its borders to the whole of New South Wales and parts of Queensland affecting at least 15 teams that had entered.

“To lose 15 entries makes it unviable to run.”

The change to the calendar, which was in planning since last month, means the Hindmarsh Shire Rainbow Desert Enduro on August 27-29 is the next round.

“Of course, it’s disappointing that Loveday can’t take place and we know a lot of crews were looking forward to finally getting out there and running,” said Motorsport Australia’s director of motorsport and commercial operations, Michael Smith.

“However, we fully support Tony and the event management team’s decision to postpone the round. We’re hopeful that the restrictions may be eased by next month so we can continue running this championship.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Tony and the Loveday team for their passion and dedication to the AORC and we’re looking forward to seeing our championship there in September.

“For now, we turn to an established AORC round in Rainbow and will work closely with the Victorian Off Road Racing Association in trying to get the event to go ahead.”

Crews which had already entered will have those entries carried over to the new date, although those unable to make it can request a refund from event management.

Entries are open until tonight at 23:59 ACST (0:29 AEST tomorrow), and then again for a week at the start of September.

BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship remaining rounds Updated