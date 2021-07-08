> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Townsville 500 set-up day

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 8th July, 2021 - 7:03pm

Images from set-up day at the NTI Townsville 500, ahead of the opening day of track action tomorrow.

Pictures: Ross Gibb

RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1751
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1811
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1744
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1838
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1725
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1803
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1754
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1726
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1729
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1825
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1733
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1741
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1748
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1758
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1767
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1787
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1765
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1774
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1778
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1781
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1718
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1788
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1789
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1792
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1808
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1761
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1832
RGP-2021 NTI Townsville 500 Thu-2P6A1852

