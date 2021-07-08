Dates firm for Bathurst wildcards’ first tests

The rival wildcard entries for this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 are both set for their first proper track outings in August.

The Supercheap Auto-backed Triple Eight pairing of Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney had been due to test at Queensland Raceway on June 30, only for a COVID-19 flare-up in the Sunshine State’s southeast to put paid to those plans.

Ingall/Feeney instead will use the first of their allocated three test days on August 9, again at Queensland Raceway.

Two days later, it’s expected Erebus Motorsport’s Boost Mobile wildcard of Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway will get their first taste of the #51 ZB Commodore.

Murphy and Stanaway are to test at Erebus’ home track, Winton Motor Raceway, in northern Victoria.

The 2021 Great Race will take place on October 10, with practice sessions beginning October 7.

The Supercars Championship resumes this weekend with the NTI Townsville 500 forming Round 6 of the season.