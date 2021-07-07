Signed podium cap celebrates a career highlight

He is one of the most successful and well rounded drivers in world motorsport, and this is your opportunity to claim a piece of Sebastien Bourdais nostalgia.

The 42-year-old Frenchman has plied his trade at most every form of top level motorsport around, from IndyCar and Champ Car to Le Mans and Supercars.

He’s best known however for the period which saw him dominate the Champ Car World Series in the United States where he won four consecutive titles.

The last of those came in 2007 with Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing in a season which saw him take eight wins from 14 starts.

It’s from that successful campaign that a Bridgestone cap has hit the market.

An official podium cap was worn by the Frenchman and has been signed on the visor, presented alongside an image of him celebrating his 2007 series win.

Along with a unique piece of Bourdais memorabilia, the cap is also a memento to that period of US motorsport as the Champ Car World Series folded following the 2007 season.

Formula 1 beckoned for the following year, though success there was not forthcoming – not helped by the fact he partnered a young Sebastian Vettel as the German began the ascendency which would result in four world championships.

In the years since, there have been outright podium appearances in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, class wins at the famed event, a smattering of IndyCar Series and Le Mans Series wins, and even success in Supercars with Triple Eight in 2011 and 2012.

But it is that run from 2004 to 2007 for which he is best remembered, a dominant period which culminated with his 2007 title – a moment captured by the signed podium cap that could be yours.

