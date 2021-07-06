> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Team 18 ‘have turned a corner’ heading into Townsville

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 6th July, 2021 - 11:15pm

Team 18 drivers Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye look ahead to the NTI Townsville 500, starting this Friday.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]