> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Murphy goes back to Bathurst, Episode 1

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 6th July, 2021 - 7:00pm

Greg Murphy explains what goes into preparing for his Bathurst 1000 return with Richie Stanaway.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]