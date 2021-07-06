Supercars set for Townsville double-header

Townsville is set to host the Repco Supercars Championship two weekends in a row, the category is expected to confirm.

Supercars will race at the Reid Park Street Circuit this weekend (July 9-11) for the NTI Townsville 500 followed by the Townsville SuperSprint one weekend later (July 17-18).

Rumours surfaced late last week of a possible double-header in the wake of the Winton SuperSprint being postponed for a second time.

Speedcafe.com understands moves to bring the double-header to fruition were initially stifled by a lack of available accommodation.

However, Speedcafe.com sources confirmed bookings have now been made for the second event.

It is expected the Dunlop Super2 Series and Dunlop Super3 Series will also feature on the support card at the Townsville SuperSprint.

Just yesterday, the Supercars feeder series teams were asked to drive to the far north Queensland city if they could due to a rental car shortage.

This weekend’s Townsville 500 will take in three days of running with two 250km races and refuelling split across Saturday and Sunday.

The following weekend’s Townsville SuperSprint, meanwhile, will take place across two days with three races of a yet-to-be-determined distance, sans refuelling.

The addition of a second event will go some way to fulfilling Supercars’ contractual obligation to host 12 events, per its television deal with Foxtel and the Seven Network.

The Townsville 500 will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Channel 7 while the Townsville SuperSprint is expected to be live on Fox Sports while Channel 7 will carry delayed coverage.

It’s not the first time the championship has hosted a double-header on the streets of Townsville.

Alongside Sydney Motorsport Park and Hidden Valley Raceway, the Reid Park Street Circuit was among the circuits on last year’s Supercars calendar to host back-to-back events.

That was part of a period in which Victorian teams were on the road for more than 100 days due to travel restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.