Supercars schedule set for Townsville 500

Supercars has released the schedule for its sixth event of the 2021 calendar, the NTI Townsville 500.

After the Mount Panorama 500 and Darwin Triple Crown, the Townsville 500 marks the third three-day event this season.

The Repco Supercars Championship will be on track across July 9-11 supported by the Dunlop Super2 Series, Dunlop Super3 Series, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, and Boost Mobile Stadium Super Trucks.

Friday will see Supercars on track for Practice 1 and Practice 2, each session comprising 40 minutes.

Come Saturday, the championship will take in Qualifying for Race 15 which will last 15 minutes.

The top 10 will then progress to a Top 10 Shootout that afternoon before Race 15.

Sunday will see a repeat of Saturday’s running with Qualifying for Race 16, a Top 10 Shootout, and Race 16 to close out the weekend.

Both races are scheduled to take in 88 laps and will require refuelling.

Each driver is required to make two compulsory pit stops in which they must take 120-litres of fuel across the race distance and change a minimum of two tyres.

Each car will be allotted 36 soft tyres, four of which will be pre-marked. Teams will have 20 wet tyres at their disposal too, although early forecasts are for a dry weekend.

The Super2 Series and Super3 Series will take in two races across the weekend, each lasting 21 laps.

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, and Stadium Super Trucks are all slated for three races.

Schedule: NTI Townsville 500, Reid Park Street Circuit