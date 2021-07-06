Ricciardo disappointed by Australian GP cancellation

Daniel Ricciardo has shared his disappointment following confirmation that the 2021 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled.

The event has been in doubt for some time, with rumours forecasting this afternoon’s announcement emerging this morning.

“It’s a huge disappointment for all of the drivers that we won’t be coming down to Australia in November, but we understand the reasons,” Ricciardo said.

“For me personally, I can’t wait to have the chance to race at home again, and it’ll be even sweeter when we do because it’s been so long.

“Fingers crossed things can change for 2022 and we get to see the awesome fans at Albert Park again and put on a good show for them.”

Ricciardo’s best result in the Australian Grand Prix remains two fourth places, scored in 2016 and 2018, while driving for Red Bull and Renault, respectively.

He crossed the line second in 2014 but was subsequently disqualified for fuel flow irregularities.

Mark Webber, who is a member of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation Board, was equally disappointed.

“I’m shattered that we can’t hold a Formula 1 event in Australia for another year,” he said.

“It’s a real shame as we’re world class at pulling these types of events off as an organisation.”

Together with the cancellation of the Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix has also been axed for 2021.

Formula 1 is set to continue next weekend with the British Grand Prix, Round 10 of the season, while MotoGP returns from its summer break with the Grand Prix of Styria in early August.